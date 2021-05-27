newsbreak-logo
Match times updated for two Sporting KC games to be nationally broadcast on ESPN

By Kurt Austin
sportingkc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSporting Kansas City announced today updated kickoff times for two matches on the club’s MLS regular season schedule. The team’s home match on Saturday, June 26 against Los Angeles FC, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, has been moved 30 minutes later and is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets are available via SeatGeek.com as Sporting KC hosts LAFC, led by head coach Bob Bradley and the league’s last two Golden Boot winners with the attacking duo of Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi.

www.sportingkc.com
