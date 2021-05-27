Match times updated for two Sporting KC games to be nationally broadcast on ESPN

Two Western Conference clubs with identical records square off Sunday afternoon in an impactful early season match as Sporting Kansas City host the Vancouver Whitecaps. Both sides are 2-2-1 (seven points) with Sporting playing its third match at home, where it is 1-0-1, while Vancouver continues to play far from home. It's actually the Whitecaps' third road contest, as they continue to use Salt Lake City as a temporary home due to Canada's coronavirus-related travel restrictions. They are 0-1-1 in away games.