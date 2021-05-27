Marshfield girls come up short against Sutherlin
COOS BAY — Sutherlin has one of the top girls basketball teams in Class 3A — the Bulldogs were runners-up in last year’s state tournament at Marshfield High School. So Marshfield coach Bruce Bryant wasn’t terribly disappointed after the Pirates fell to the visiting Bulldogs 60-36 in the season opener Thursday, especially considering veterans Charlie Dea and Raegan Rhodes were unavailable because of the state track meet that started Friday.theworldlink.com