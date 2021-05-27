Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Attenuation of autonomic dysreflexia during functional electrical stimulation cycling by neuromuscular electrical stimulation training: case reports

By Gino Panza, Jill Wecht
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Gill S, Adler J, Khalil RE, Gorgey AS. Attenuation of autonomic dysreflexia during functional electrical stimulation cycling by neuromuscular electrical stimulation training: case reports. Spinal Cord Ser Cases. 2020;6:12. 2. Wecht JM, Harel NY, Guest J, Kirshblum SC, Forrest GF, Bloom O, et al. Cardiovascular autonomic dysfunction in spinal cord...

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cas#Attenuation#Spinal Cord Injury#Cardiovascular Disease#Disease Management#Laurberg S#Frandsen E#Cas#Chobanian Av#Black Hr#Spinal Cord Medicine#Stone W#Med Sci Sports Exerc#Macefield Vg#Farquhar Wb#Stone Aj#Clin Exp#Sala Mercado Ja#Hammond Rl#Green La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
ScienceNature.com

Bioengineered model of the human motor unit with physiologically functional neuromuscular junctions

Investigations of the human neuromuscular junction (NMJ) have predominately utilised experimental animals, model organisms, or monolayer cell cultures that fail to represent the physiological complexity of the synapse. Consequently, there remains a paucity of data regarding the development of the human NMJ and a lack of systems that enable investigation of the motor unit. This work addresses this need, providing the methodologies to bioengineer 3D models of the human motor unit. Spheroid culture of iPSC derived motor neuron progenitors augmented the transcription of OLIG2, ISLET1 and SMI32 motor neuron mRNAs ~ 400, ~ 150 and ~ 200-fold respectively compared to monolayer equivalents. Axon projections of adhered spheroids exceeded 1000 μm in monolayer, with transcription of SMI32 and VACHT mRNAs further enhanced by addition to 3D extracellular matrices in a type I collagen concentration dependent manner. Bioengineered skeletal muscles produced functional tetanic and twitch profiles, demonstrated increased acetylcholine receptor (AChR) clustering and transcription of MUSK and LRP4 mRNAs, indicating enhanced organisation of the post-synaptic membrane. The number of motor neuron spheroids, or motor pool, required to functionally innervate 3D muscle tissues was then determined, generating functional human NMJs that evidence pre- and post-synaptic membrane and motor nerve axon co-localisation. Spontaneous firing was significantly elevated in 3D motor units, confirmed to be driven by the motor nerve via antagonistic inhibition of the AChR. Functional analysis outlined decreased time to peak twitch and half relaxation times, indicating enhanced physiology of excitation contraction coupling in innervated motor units. Our findings provide the methods to maximise the maturity of both iPSC motor neurons and primary human skeletal muscle, utilising cell type specific extracellular matrices and developmental timelines to bioengineer the human motor unit for the study of neuromuscular junction physiology.
ScienceScience Now

An MD2-perturbing peptide has therapeutic effects in rodent and rhesus monkey models of stroke

You are currently viewing the abstract. Studies have failed to translate more than 1000 experimental treatments from bench to bedside, leaving stroke as the second leading cause of death in the world. Thrombolysis within 4.5 hours is the recommended therapy for stroke and cannot be performed until neuroimaging is used to distinguish ischemic stroke from hemorrhagic stroke. Therefore, finding a common and critical therapeutic target for both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke is appealing. Here, we report that the expression of myeloid differentiation protein 2 (MD2), which is traditionally regarded to be expressed only in microglia in the normal brain, was markedly increased in cortical neurons after stroke. We synthesized a small peptide, Trans-trans-activating (Tat)–cold-inducible RNA binding protein (Tat-CIRP), which perturbed the function of MD2 and strongly protected neurons against excitotoxic injury in vitro. In addition, systemic administration of Tat-CIRP or genetic deletion of MD2 induced robust neuroprotection against ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke in mice. Tat-CIRP reduced the brain infarct volume and preserved neurological function in rhesus monkeys 30 days after ischemic stroke. Tat-CIRP efficiently crossed the blood-brain barrier and showed a wide therapeutic index for stroke because no toxicity was detected when high doses were administered to the mice. Furthermore, we demonstrated that MD2 elicited neuronal apoptosis and necroptosis via a TLR4-independent, Sam68-related cascade. In summary, Tat-CIRP provides robust neuroprotection against stroke in rodents and gyrencephalic nonhuman primates. Further efforts should be made to translate these findings to treat both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke in patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Role of TRPM2 in brain tumours and potential as a drug target

Ion channels are ubiquitously expressed in almost all living cells, and are the third-largest category of drug targets, following enzymes and receptors. The transient receptor potential melastatin (TRPM) subfamily of ion channels are important to cell function and survival. Studies have shown upregulation of the TRPM family of ion channels in various brain tumours. Gliomas are the most prevalent form of primary malignant brain tumours with no effective treatment; thus, drug development is eagerly needed. TRPM2 is an essential ion channel for cell function and has important roles in oxidative stress and inflammation. In response to oxidative stress, ADP-ribose (ADPR) is produced, and in turn activates TRPM2 by binding to the NUDT9-H domain on the C-terminal. TRPM2 has been implicated in various cancers and is significantly upregulated in brain tumours. This article reviews the current understanding of TRPM2 in the context of brain tumours and overviews the effects of potential drug therapies targeting TRPM2 including hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), curcumin, docetaxel and selenium, paclitaxel and resveratrol, and botulinum toxin. It is long withstanding knowledge that gliomas are difficult to treat effectively, therefore investigating TRPM2 as a potential therapeutic target for brain tumours may be of considerable interest in the fields of ion channels and pharmacology.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Improvement of hyperlipidemia by aerobic exercise in mice through a regulatory effect of miR-21a-5p on its target genes

Hyperlipidemia is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and miR-21a-5p plays an important role in the occurrence and progression of hyperlipidemia. Here, we aimed to investigate the mechanism of aerobic exercise improved hyperlipidemia through enhancing miR-21a-5p expression. In this study, high-fat/high-cholesterol diet mice received 8 weeks of aerobic exercise intervention, then we collected plasma and liver samples, we found that there had a notable improvement in weight gain, blood lipid level, and liver steatosis in hyperlipidemia mice after 8 weeks of aerobic exercise intervention. Besides, aerobic exercise significantly up-regulated the expression of miR-21a-5p and provoked favorable changes in the expression of target genes. Knockdown of miR-21a-5p resulted in dysregulation of lipid metabolism and increased expression of FABP7, HMGCR, ACAT1, and OLR1. While aerobic exercise could alleviate miR-21a-5p knock-down induced lipid metabolism disorder. Taken together, these results demonstrated that aerobic exercise improved hyperlipidemia through miR-21a-5p-induced inhibition of target genes FABP7, HMGCR, ACAT1, and OLR1.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Molecule Critical to Functional Brain Rejuvenation Identified

Summary: TET1, a newly identified molecule appears to play a key role in myelin repair. The findings could have implications for the treatment of a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including multiple sclerosis. Source: CUNY. Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury,...
ScienceFuturity

Despite antibiotics, Lyme infection persisted in woman’s brain

Researchers found the bacterium that causes Lyme disease in the brain tissue of a woman who had long suffered neurocognitive impairment after her diagnosis and treatment for the tick-borne disease. The presence of the corkscrew-shaped Borrelia burgdorferi spirochetes in the former Lyme disease patient’s brain and spinal cord were evidence...
Diseases & Treatmentshealthitanalytics.com

Deep Brain Stimulation Highly Effective in Parkinson’s Patients

- Deep brain stimulation has sustained benefits for Parkinson’s patients fifteen years after device implantation, a recent study published in Neurology reveals. Study participants continue to experience motor function improvement and less dependence on medications to curb symptoms. “Deep brain stimulation benefits seem to last for several years but not...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Lipopolysaccharide stimulation test on cultured PBMCs assists the discrimination of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome from systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) and cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS) share many common manifestations. We aim to identify an applicable method to assist disease discrimination. Inflammatory cytokines were measured in the plasma of patients with CAPS, sJIA with persistent disease course and healthy controls. Supernatants collected from non-stimulated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and those undergone inflammasome stimulation tests utilizing lipopolysaccharide (LPS) with and without adenosine triphosphate (ATP) were investigated. Inflammatory cytokines in patient plasma fail to differentiate sJIA from CAPS. PBMCs from sJIA secrets higher amount of IL-1β and IL-18 while CAPS PBMCs produces more caspase-1 without stimulation. IL-1β, IL-18, and caspase-1 were significantly elevated among CAPS PBMCs (all p < 0.05) upon LPS stimulation, but not when additional ATPs were provided. Levels of cytokines and PBMC responses to the stimulation assays were similar among all sJIA patients regardless of their history of macrophage activation syndrome. Unstimulated PBMC activities and the LPS inflammasome stimulation assay without exogenic ATPs can assist the differentiation of CAPS from sJIA with persistent disease course.
Fitnessparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Electrical Muscle Stimulation Increased Strength, Endurance

Whole-body electromyostimulation (WB-EMS) to trigger muscle contractions, improved upper and lower body strength, endurance, and hand-eye coordination in a small group of people with early Parkinson’s disease who did not engage in regular exercise programs. The study with that finding, “A Single Session of Whole-Body Electromyostimulation Increases Muscle Strength, Endurance...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

ACG Updates Guideline for Idiosyncratic Drug-Induced Liver Injury

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an updated clinical guideline issued by the American College of Gastroenterology and published in the May issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of idiosyncratic drug-induced liver injury (DILI). Noting that DILI remains one...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Deep Brain Stimulation Effective Over the Long Haul

Subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation (STN-DBS) continues to be effective for patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) more than 15 years after device implantation, with significant improvement in motor complications and a stable reduction in dopaminergic drug use, new research indicates. "Subthalamic nucleus stimulation is a well recognized treatment used for...
CancerNature.com

A cytokine receptor-masked IL2 prodrug selectively activates tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes for potent antitumor therapy

As a potent lymphocyte activator, interleukin-2 (IL-2) is an FDA-approved treatment for multiple metastatic cancers. However, its clinical use is limited by short half-life, low potency, and severe in vivo toxicity. Current IL-2 engineering strategies exhibit evidence of peripheral cytotoxicity. Here, we address these issues by engineering an IL-2 prodrug (ProIL2). We mask the activity of a CD8 T cell-preferential IL-2 mutein/Fc fusion protein with IL2 receptor beta linked to a tumor-associated protease substrate. ProIL2 restores activity after cleavage by tumor-associated enzymes, and preferentially activates inside tumors, where it expands antigen-specific CD8 T cells. This significantly reduces IL-2 toxicity and mortality without compromising antitumor efficacy. ProIL2 also overcomes resistance of cancers to immune checkpoint blockade. Lastly, neoadjuvant ProIL2 treatment can eliminate metastatic cancer through an abscopal effect. Taken together, our approach presents an effective tumor targeting therapy with reduced toxicity.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Vagus nerve stimulation may be a potential adjunct therapy for COVID-19

The causative agent of the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). COVID-19 was initially described as lung inflammation, or pneumonia, in older adults. However, we now know that SARS-CoV-2 infections can cause a wide range of symptoms in people of all ages, ranging from no symptoms at all to systemic inflammation and even death.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop “cell encapsulation” technology to stimulate immunity to fight cancer

Immunotherapy techniques developed in oncology to combat cancerous cells have great potential for fighting viruses. A research team from the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) and the University of Geneva (UNIGE), in Switzerland, in collaboration with MaxiVAX, a spinoff of both institutions, developed an innovative technology called "cell encapsulation". Originally designed to stimulate immunity to fight cancer, the COVID-19 pandemic motivated the scientists to broaden the scope of their technology to test its effectiveness against viruses. The first results of a pre-clinical study are very encouraging and can be discovered in the journal Vaccines.
ScienceEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Anti-hormonal treatment eligibility in granulosa cell tumors of the ovary

Oncotarget published "[18F]FDG and [18F]FES positron emission tomography for disease monitoring and assessment of anti-hormonal treatment eligibility in granulosa cell tumors of the ovary" which reported that the authors evaluated 22 PET/CTs from recurrent Anti-hormonal granulosa cell tumors (AGCT) patients to determine tumor FDG and FES uptake by qualitative and quantitative analysis.
ScienceNature.com

Colchicine inhibits ROS generation in response to glycoprotein VI stimulation

Colchicine inhibits coronary and cerebrovascular events in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD), and although known to have anti-inflammatory properties, its mechanisms of action are incompletely understood. In this study, we investigated the effects of colchicine on platelet activation with a particular focus on its effects on activation via the collagen glycoprotein (GP)VI receptor, P2Y12 receptor, and procoagulant platelet formation. Therapeutic concentrations of colchicine in vitro (equivalent to plasma levels) significantly decreased platelet aggregation in whole blood and in platelet rich plasma in response to collagen (multiplate aggregometry) and reduced reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation (H2DCF-DA, flow cytometry) in response to GPVI stimulation with collagen related peptide-XL (CRP-XL, GPVI specific agonist). Other platelet activation pathways including P-selectin expression, GPIIb/IIIa conformational change and procoagulant platelet formation (GSAO+/CD62P+) (flow cytometry) were inhibited with higher concentrations of colchicine known to inhibit microtubule depolymerization. Pathway specific mechanisms of action of colchicine on platelets, including modulation of the GPVI receptor pathway at low concentrations, may contribute to its protective role in CAD.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Diabetic vascular hyperpermeability: optical coherence tomography angiography and functional loss assessments of relationships among retinal vasculature changes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83334-6, published online 18 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 3, where a heading in the subcategory “Classification method” was incorrect. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Classification method FD. High Low. 90 pt Low Group A...