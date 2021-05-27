Next Big Thing: Carolina Miranda on Her Breakout Telenovelas and Leading Netflix’s Mexican Thriller ‘Who Killed Sara?’

On Netflix’s Mexican mystery thriller series Who Killed Sara? — which became the streamer’s most popular non-English-language series in the U.S. to date when its first season launched in April — Carolina Miranda stars as the only daughter of the Lazcanos, one of the country’s richest families. She becomes an unlikely ally to Alex (Manolo Cardona), who has been released from prison after being framed for his sister’s death by the Lazcanos. Amid a dizzying churn of lies, corruption, betrayal and death, Miranda brings a bold yet heartfelt sincerity to the role of Elisa. Who Killed Sara? showrunner José Ignacio Valenzuela recalls that Miranda won the role because “she displayed hues of emotions, including showing frailty, romance and tenderness. She also has a powerful disposition.”