newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Next Big Thing: Carolina Miranda on Her Breakout Telenovelas and Leading Netflix’s Mexican Thriller ‘Who Killed Sara?’

By THR Magazine
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Netflix’s Mexican mystery thriller series Who Killed Sara? — which became the streamer’s most popular non-English-language series in the U.S. to date when its first season launched in April — Carolina Miranda stars as the only daughter of the Lazcanos, one of the country’s richest families. She becomes an unlikely ally to Alex (Manolo Cardona), who has been released from prison after being framed for his sister’s death by the Lazcanos. Amid a dizzying churn of lies, corruption, betrayal and death, Miranda brings a bold yet heartfelt sincerity to the role of Elisa. Who Killed Sara? showrunner José Ignacio Valenzuela recalls that Miranda won the role because “she displayed hues of emotions, including showing frailty, romance and tenderness. She also has a powerful disposition.”

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manolo Cardona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Telenovela#Thr#Hollywood Stars#Netflix Inc#Mexico#Mexican#Non English#Thr#Telemundo#Men In Black#Hollywood Reporter#Television#Daughter#U S Film Projects#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

Who Killed Sara?: The 6 Bats—t Twists That Have Us Excited for Season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 1 of Who Killed Sara?. Season 1 of Who Killed Sara? had a lot of fans feeling like Alex and looking for answers… minus the vengeance. More from TVLineWho Killed Sara?'s Manolo Cardona Promises an Answers-Filled Season 2TVLine Items: Handmaid's Aftershow, Who Killed...
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

Who Killed Sara: Season 2 Ending Simply Explained!

For a long time, fans pondered who had killed the title character of the Netflix series. The end of season 2 brings the truth to light. – Danger! This is followed by spoilers for “Who Killed Sara?” Season 2 – Since May 19, Netflix has been showing season 2 of...
TV Seriesmyimperfectlife.com

Who Killed Sara? finale explained: what happened in the last episode of season one?

Confused about the final episode of Netflix’s Who Killed Sara? If you need some help, we've broken down the Who Killed Sara? finale. The show focuses on Sara’s brother, Álex (Manolo Cardona), who took the fall for his sister's murder for his best friend and Sara’s boyfriend, Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones), and ends up spending 18 years in prison. The show starts eighteen years later when Álex is being released from prison and ready to avenge his mother, Lucía (Mar Carrera), and sister by going up against the Lazcano family.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

When Will Season 3 of “Who Killed Sara” Release?

The season two finale of “Who Killed Sara?” Left the road prepared for a third installment. The second season of “Who Killed Sara?”, A series made by José Ignacio Valenzuela, has only been available on Netflix since Wednesday, May 19, 2021, but lovers of Mexican fiction and also users of this platform are already asking for a third installment.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Uprising: Travis Knight to Direct Netflix’s Vampire Action Thriller

Travis Knight (Bumblebee) is set to helm Netflix and 21 Laps’ upcoming vampire action thriller Uprising, according to Deadline. The adaptation is based on Raymond Villareal’s book A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising. The latest draft of the project was written by Jeremy Slate with previous drafts reportedly penned by Jay Basu, JD Payne, and Patrick McKay.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Let’s hope for answers about Who Killed Sara in season 2

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, May 19. All times are Eastern. Who Killed Sara? (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, this Mexican thriller has grasped Netflix audiences since its first season dropped only two months ago. It centers on professional hacker Álex Guzmán’s attempts to find the person responsible for the death of his sister Sara after he spent 18 years in jail for a crime he did not commit. The streaming platform announced last month that Who Killed Sara? was streamed by 55 million households in its first four weeks. The show stars Manolo Cardona, Alejandro Nones, Carolina Miranda, Fátima Molina, Ximena Lamadrid, and Claudia Ramirez.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Premiere Recap: Mental Illness, Secret Siblings and Things That Go Boom — Grade It!

Who Killed Sara?‘s Alex spent nearly two decades behind bars, exalting his sister as a saint in his mind. But that image of Sara came crashing down when Alex found Sara’s hidden journal and read it in the Season 2 premiere of the addictive and soapy Netflix series, which dropped this Wednesday. Titled “The Two Faces of Sara,” the installment kicked off with a flashback of Sara having a psychotic break and attacking her mother and best friend, Marifer, before casually sauntering off to hang out with Alex and Rodolfo as if nothing had happened.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 2 Premiere on Netflix?

Earlier this spring Netflix sucked its subscribers into a tale of family betrayal and parasailing accidents thanks to Who Killed Sara? Now the drama is coming back with a whole new season. Created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, this thriller centers around the mysterious death of a teenager. After a boating...
TV Seriesmyimperfectlife.com

Who Killed Sara? cast: Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new stars

If you've been watching Netflix's new murder show, you may be thinking some of Who Killed Sara? cast look familiar. While some of the actors may be lesser-known, you'll recognize some of their faces because of other Netflix shows like Narcos. If you, like us, have been glued to your screens waiting to know who cut the parachute, here's what you need to know about the cast of Who Killed Sara? on Netflix.
TV Seriespopoff.us

Who Killed Sara? Season 2: Netflix New Teaser Trailer Explained

Netflix revealed an exciting and impactful official video for Who Killed Sara? season 2 that captures the buzz and excitement around the binge-worthy series. The short video surfaced on April 27 and quickly gathered thousands of views, further enticing a legion of fans already hooked to the sizzling mystery drama series created by Chilean writer José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela and directed by David “Leche” Ruiz, Carlos Bolado, and Poncho Pineda.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Ewan McGregor’s New Show Is Killing It On Netflix

Netflix may have sent shockwaves throughout the industry when they signed Ryan Murphy to an exclusive development deal worth $300 million in 2018, the single largest producing contract in the history of television, but you can’t deny that the streaming service are getting their money’s worth from the prolific creator, even if the quality doesn’t always match the quantity.
TV Seriesdailyresearchplot.com

Will Who killed Sara Season 3 be based on a real life story?

Who killed Sara Season 3 Updates: “Who killed Sara” is a Latin television series whose first season was released on 24 March 2021 and the second season was released on 19 May 2021. The show is crime thriller series that already has the fans in its grip and the two seasons have left them wanting more. The series has been renewed for a third season and would hopefully be released soon.
TV & VideosDecider

‘My Teacher, My Obsession’ Netflix Cast Guide: Who’s Who In The Seductive Thriller

Ah, the classic illicit love story: the student-teacher romance. From Lolita to the “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” music video, we love a tale about forbidden love. A relatively new entry to the category is My Teacher, My Obsession on Netflix. The film does take pains to explain that there’s no under-age, statutory business going on, that our student, Kyla (Lucy Loken) is 18 years old when she develops an unhealthy obsession with the new teacher at her high school, Chris (played by Rusty Joiner).