Republican US Rep Lauren Boebert has criticized Joe Biden for hosting the family of George Floyd at the White House to mark the first anniversary of his death.The president will host a large contingent of the Floyd family in a private meeting where he is "eager to listen to their perspectives" on police reform, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.In a series of tweets, Ms Boebert said Mr Biden was trying to replace Martin Luther King with George Floyd, "just like he wants to replace America with China"."Joe Biden will be hosting George Floyd’s family at the White...