Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Teen managing homelessness, diabetes gets accepted to more than 50 schools

By Aryana Azari, GMA
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYENN_0aDkmY7U00

NEW YORK — Once someone who said she felt she had no options, a teenager now has been accepted to more than 50 colleges for the upcoming academic year, according to her high school.

Destiny Jackson, 18, ran away from an abusive home in Philadelphia when she was just 13 years old, she said.

"It was getting really out of control," she said about her circumstances at the time.

Jackson told "Good Morning America" she took it upon herself to leave home. She said she experienced homelessness, couch-surfed and bounced around foster care and group homes.

"It was very rocky in the beginning," she said.

Jackson said she also had to learn how to manage her health early on. She says she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 3 years old, but said the lack of stability at home meant she had to assume the responsibility that would otherwise be reserved for a legal guardian.

"There wasn't one consistent person responsible for my diabetes except me because one day I could be here, the next day I could be there," Jackson said. "The only constant person is always me so I thought it was my responsibility -- my duty -- to be able to have control over my diabetes."

Jackson said she would often attend her diabetic appointments alone, but learned how to manage the disease through the help of her doctors and workers at the homeless shelter.

Her health condition and age made it difficult finding foster families willing to take her in, she said.

"I did struggle with finding homes because a lot of people do not want someone who's Type 1 diabetic," she said. "But then I was a teenager as well. It wasn't something that was good."

Reports by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department found that younger children have a higher chance of adoption than older kids. In the 2019 fiscal year, the average age of adoption was 8.7 years, according to HHS data.

A determination to beat the odds

Although finding a willing foster family proved difficult, according to Jackson, she now has her pick of colleges to choose from.

And the odds of even going to college are against Jackson's favor. The National Foster Youth Institute found that only about 50% of kids in foster care finish high school, and less than 3% graduate from a 4-year college.

"I did not want to allow anything to get the best of me," she said of her motivation. "I always wanted to go to college. I always knew that I wanted to do something with my life. No matter what happened, I needed to keep my eye on the prize."

Through various college fairs and online applications, Jackson applied to numerous colleges. As long as she got into one, she said, she would be all right.

But when the decisions came rolling in, they were all acceptances. All in all, Jackson was accepted into 56 colleges at the time of this report, including the University of Pennsylvania, the University of California Los Angeles, and Howard University.

"I was highly shocked. I was like, 'Am I dreaming?' Wake me up out of this," she said.

Her top choice was Spelman College in Atlanta, to which she recently committed.

"[Spelman] has an illustrious history of women in leadership -- dedicated, strong-minded, and educated women -- and I believe that is me," Jackson said, explaining why she chose the historically Black women's college.

She said her plans are to double major in political science on a pre-law track and communication and media studies.

"There's always men who are within these leadership positions. So with me seeing Kamala Harris, not only being the vice president of the United States, but also her being a Black woman, I think that that is beyond an accomplishment," Jackson said. "That gives me a lot of confidence to know that okay, if she can do it, why can't I?"

While at Spelman, Jackson said she also plans to pursue acting, as the arts were one of her main coping mechanisms. She said that she "loves to sing and act" and wants to have her own radio show before she goes on to becoming president of the United States. Jackson has interned with Philadelphia's city council.

"There have been so many times where people have told me that I was incapable of doing something, whether that meant because of the fact that I was homeless, and I was in foster care or even just me being a Type 1 diabetic," Jackson said. "But I knew that I was capable of doing whatever I put my mind to no matter what anybody else said."

Her advice to others: "I learned within life that no matter what you put your mind to, you cannot allow other people to make decisions for you. You are the author of your own story, you create your own narrative. If you want to do something, you can make it happen."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Black Women#Diabetes Care#Homeless Children#School Children#Homeless People#All My Children#Howard University#Spelman College#Abc Audio#Schools#Teen#Foster Families#Foster Care#Diabetic Appointments#Younger Children#Kids#Numerous Colleges#Adoption#Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
Related
Englewood, NJKESQ

Inspiring essay about stuffed animal helps teen get into 20 schools

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) — A high school senior in New Jersey who got into 20 colleges has drawn strength from a very important stuffed animal in his life. He’s worn and tattered but don’t judge a book by its cover. Chris Butcher says his stuffed animal played a huge part of him getting into 20 colleges — including six Ivy Leagues.
Carpinteria, CApantheonsite.io

Clinics held at high schools help teens get vaccine

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Carpinteria High School's cafeteria has been transformed into a COVID19 vaccination clinic put on by Santa Barbara County Public Health. The clinic, offering free Pfizer vaccines, is being held this Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. A similar clinic will be held at Santa Ynez High School next Monday...
HealthFingerLakes1

Teens who get vaccinated will be entered for full-scholarships to SUNY, CUNY schools

Beginning this week New York State will give 12- to 17-year-olds a chance to win a full-scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school if they get vaccinated. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning May 27.
Gilbert, AZgilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert teen gets jump on med school

Age is just a number for Nathan Reed, a Gilbert student who has been accepted into medical school at age 18 – six years ahead of the average. Reed will begin studying at the AT Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in July and will be placed at a clinical health center in Mesa.
New York City, NYPosted by
Chalkbeat

In high school, I was homeless. To help more students like me get to college, look beyond education policy.

I turned off my camera, having just recorded my incredulous reaction to the news; my mom and I sat in silence. Neither of us knew what to say or if there was anything worth saying. A few minutes earlier I had discovered that I was admitted into Columbia University. We were in shock. Not because the result was entirely unexpected but because neither of us had prepared ourselves for what came next.
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

JaQuan LeGrand becomes first of eight siblings to graduate high school; teen was homeless in Tennessee and now plans to major in computer engineering

Polite. Well-mannered. Positive. Humble. Willing to listen. Open to advice. Vulnerable. Those are just a few of the adjectives used to describe JaQuan LeGrand (photo above). Sydney Buvvaji, a science teacher at Holloway High School, added one more — integrity. “That’s the reason I kind of trusted him more than...
New York City, NYPosted by
POZ

Sharing My Experience, Strength and Hope

In 2003, I had a terrible cough deep down in my chest. I thought it was bronchitis, so I stopped smoking. I was tested for pneumonia but was told the chest X-ray was negative. I was given antibiotics and sent home. On my 40th birthday, I got up, and my family sang “Happy Birthday” and gave me a cake, and then I went back to bed. A few days later, I was in the hospital, diagnosed with pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP). I was asked if I wanted to take an HIV test. Later, a doctor’s assistant came in to check my vitals and stopped at the door and turned around to say, “By the way, your test came back positive” and then left me all alone! I was devastated!
Kids10NEWS

Parents Believe Teens Are More Distracted Than They Were

Parents of teenagers believe that the advent of the smartphone has made their kids more distracted behind the wheel. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Smith Micro Software.
New York City, NYmskcc.org

More Than a Field Trip: MSK Radiologists Mentor High School Students

As she visited her grandmother in a small town not far from the Himalayan foothills, high school junior Riya Agrawal had a revelation about the importance of radiology. Riya had traveled with her parents to see her extended family and met her father’s cousin, a radiologist. His story left an imprint on her curious mind. In the 1980s, he worked in a village without access to radiology equipment — even simple x-rays — which meant he had to find creative ways to treat his patients without the use of quick scans. A dedicated young doctor, he later opened his own small radiology clinic in the community.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Seniors ready to graduate after pandemic year

The senior class of 2021 will head off into the sunset next week, their high school experience capped off with in-person graduation ceremonies following a year of COVID-19 restrictions. The graduating class has, of course, been hard at work with classwork, college applications, jobs and extracurricular activities despite their prolonged...
Ascension Parish, LAyr.media

Louisiana Teen Accepted to 51 Colleges

Lauren Paula Bennett, a senior at East Ascension High School, was accepted into more than 50 colleges with a total of nearly $2 million in scholarships. Over the last year, countless students worldwide had to face the unknown and adapt to a new reality — COVID-19. And unfortunately, the process of applying and selecting a college to attend wasn’t any easier for the class of 2021.
HomelessKITV.com

Homeless senior gets housing

After living with family for as long as she could, 63-year-old Lisa Zatlo struggled with a bout of homelessness. Now she can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Just weeks after airing in April the story of her struggle, she became one of the lucky ones — receiving a federal housing voucher she applied for five years ago for a two-bedroom apartment.
Spokane, WAPosted by
BET

Black Middle School Students Reportedly Ordered To Pick Cotton

A mother in Spokane, Washington, is calling for the removal of school officials after a racially insensitive assignment for her daughters that reportedly involved picking cotton. According to ABC News, the mother, Brandi Feazell, was informed by her 14-year-old twin daughters that their teacher at Sacajawea Middle School assigned them...
Healthverywellhealth.com

Creating a Diabetes Medical Management Plan at School

If your child has diabetes, it is critical to set up a diabetes medical management plan (DMMP) for them at school. A DMMP is a detailed plan outlining the who, where, what, and when of your child’s diabetes care while at school. This plan takes into account daily diabetes management,...
Educationidahoednews.org

Supporting schools and students – more important than ever

Extraordinarily challenging is an understatement for the events of the past year. While we all hope the pandemic is in our rearview mirror, the impacts will be felt for some time. We must turn our focus to academic recovery and how to address the social-emotional impacts of the past several months.