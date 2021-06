No. 10 Florida State (40-10-1) defeated Kennesaw State (26-26) today by a 6-2 score at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, FL. The Owls started off fast. Brea Dickey laced the first pitch she saw from FSU starting pitcher Kathryn Sandercock into the gap for a double to start the game. Christen Florence followed her with a perfect bunt for a single that also moved Dickey over to third base. Lexi Solorzano followed with a grounder to second that Devyn Flaherty fielded. Flaherty tried to start a double play by firing to Josie Muffley who was covering second but Muffley’s throw to first wasn’t in time to get Solorzano. Dickey scored on the play to give KSU a 1-0 lead. Taylor Cates then lined out to Elizabeth Mason at first. Mason then alertly tagged Solorzano before she could scramble back to first for the double play to end the inning.