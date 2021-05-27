Goldman Sachs Claims Bitcoin Is Officially An Asset Class
Demand for cryptocurrencies surged in the past year as people often have been allocating more time to the digital medium. Cryptocurrencies have always levitated between institutional adoption and scrutiny by centralized institutions. Goldman Sachs announced it’s time to take Bitcoin more seriously, labeling it as an investible asset. Through the extent of Goldman Sachs’s announcement, cryptocurrencies are gaining interest as an investable asset from institutional entities and higher capital funds.www.securities.io