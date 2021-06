The Heart of the Ozarks Fair returns on Monday and will run until next Saturday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fair organizers announced that there will be a new carnival company providing rides for this year’s fair. The new company is PBJ Happee Days Shows out of Marion, Ark. For a full list of their rides, attractions and concessions go to www.pbjshows.com. The carnival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The carnival gates open at 5 p.m. Admission to the fair is free Tuesday and tickets for rides on Tuesday are $1. Armbands for the carnival are $20 and will be available Wednesday through Saturday.