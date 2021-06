UCloudlink (NASDAQ:UCL) reported slightly higher revenues than expected and a lower loss per share on a non-GAAP basis. It gave guidance for Q2 revenues of between $18 million and $19 million right in line with out current estimate of $18.6 million. The company showed sequential improvement in product sales and its margins. Its new 5G product is in the process of commercial trials and expect to launch in the near future starting in Japan. We have high expectations for new 5G hotspots and service as finding a 5G connection will be a much bigger feat than finding a 4G especially roaming due to spotty availability. By adding 5G mobile to the mix, these connections will often surpass fixed broadband wifi speeds and the ability to optimize and switch connections will be even more valuable. In addition, the 5G devices will be more expensive than the 4G and lower, also helping revenues growth. After Japan we may see them here in the US in Q3. They will appear both on the company's web site and Amazon and we believe they will be the first, or among the first, 5G devices available that work beyond a walled carrier.