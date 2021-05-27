Mayhem in Single Valley Review – Something In The Water
Mayhem in Single Valley is a weird beast. An Isometric, pixel horror game, it’s almost too adorable to be scary. You play as Jack, a college-bound teen in Single Valley. On the day you’re meant to catch a plane to “the city”, you witness a shadowy, red-eyed humanoid dumping chemicals in Single Valley’s water supply. As you watch, the figure notices you, and informs you that he’s going to tell everyone you did it. A passerby sees you as well, and for some reason sides with the hell-being made out of smoke and terror instead of you.www.dreadxp.com