Fish Passage Workgroup

 13 days ago

The members of the Fish Passage Workgroup are dedicated to the restoration of creek, stream and river habitats in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Dams and other obstructions block the natural migration of fish to their historic spawning habitats. By removing physical obstacles, key species like American shad and herring are able to return to their spawning grounds, as well as increasing available habitat for resident fish. The Workgroup promotes projects involving the removal of dams or the creation of fishways when dam removal is not feasible. Whenever possible, projects are integrated with local watershed management or restoration plans. To date, the Fish Passage Workgroup has worked to open over 2,000 miles of streams and rivers for the passage of fish in the Bay watershed.

#Chesapeake Bay#Watershed Management#River#Spawning Grounds#Resident Fish#Key Species#Dam Removal#Dams#Fishways#American Shad#Physical Obstacles
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Mirror Pond issues come back into view as fish passage advisory panel holds first meeting

For more than a century, Pacific Power's hydroelectric dam by Newport Avenue, which formed iconic Mirror Pond at the heart of Bend, has allowed for recreation along a stretch of the Deschutes River, but it's also stopped the area's natural water flow and disrupted fish passage. The post Mirror Pond issues come back into view as fish passage advisory panel holds first meeting appeared first on KTVZ.
Economycraigmedred.news

No fish

SUNDAY UPDATE: The Copper River sockeye return looks to have gone from bad to worse. Even with the commercial fishery closed since last Monday and high tides pushing fish into the river, the Saturday sonar count was but 56 percent of the daily goal. Worse yet, today’s 6 a.m. count continued a downward trend that started Thursday when that count should be starting and continuing to trend upward. The number of fish in-river as of midnight Saturday was but 38 percent of the cumulative goal for the date. At midday, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the closure of the regularly scheduled Monday fishing period.
AgricultureDaily Record

SEND HELP: One fish, two fish, catfish, few fish

There's a plastic bag filled with chicken manure just outside the door. (It would be inside if the stuff had come from cows, but poultry droppings are just a bit too pernicious even for seasoned “experts” in animal dung.) The chicken litter sits right next to a tattered paper bag...
HobbiesIdaho Mountain Express

Fishing Report

With the opening weekend behind us, the crowds should subside a tad. However, with warm temperatures in the forecast, the brown drakes may hatch this week and the crowds will return to the lower creek. With the heat, we may also see the freestone flows spike a bit, but the water levels will continue to be at record lows. In general, the early-season fishing will continue to be fantastic.
Agriculturelabroots.com

Virus Seems to Spread From Salmon Farms to the Wild

Chinook salmon can be infected by a pathogen called Piscine orthoreovirus (PRV) that is thought to cause heart, liver, and kidney damage in the fish. Researchers have now found that in the waters of British Columbia, the virus is now spreading between salmon farms and wild juvenile Chinook salmon in British Columbia (BC) waters. Genetic research traced PRV to Atlantic salmon farms in Norway, and the virus can now be found in most BC salmon farms. The findings have been reported in Science Advances.
Agriculturelangleyadvancetimes.com

Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat

As B.C.’s landscapes are fragmented by industrial activities and the province faces biodiversity collapse, with more than 2,000 species at risk of extinction, guide outfitters, hunters, fishers and trappers are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with naturalists, ecotourism operators and conservation organizations in a new coalition calling on the province to protect B.C.’s ecosystems before it’s too late.
HobbiesEast Bay

‘The fish was a monster!’

The big striped bass started to come around in Rhode Island last week. Paul Criscione of Cranston caught a 44 inch, 35 pound striped bass when fishing between Prudence Island and Colt State Park Sunday. Paul was fishing with Carol and Gary LaFrance of Foster on their boat Scurvy Dawg....
Agricultureagupdate.com

Farmers for Lake Country

Farmers for Lake Country is a producer-led group in the Oconomowoc River Watershed. It’s entering its sixth year of promoting soil health and water-friendly farming practices across a watershed that crosses four counties. A core group of six members as well as additional participating farmers are involved in no-till and cover-crop practices. The group is experimenting with newer practices such as “planting green” and inter-seeding.
Animalsthefishsite.com

Porpoises deemed threatened by fish farms' “seal scarer” devices

The cumulative sound from devices used to deter seals from fish farms on the west coast of Scotland may have had unintended consequences for other species, such as harbour porpoises, according to marine scientists. Acoustic deterrent devices (ADDs), also known as “seal scarers”, have been widely used in the global...
Bellevue, IAbellevueheraldleader.com

FISHING REPORT

The water level is 9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 70 degrees in main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week's cool temperatures. Crappies are moving into the shallows a bit; some anglers report decent catches while others are still struggling to find them. Bluegill - Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Floating a bobber along rock lines is starting to work on nicer pre-spawning channel cats. Common Carp - Excellent: Carp are starting to roll in the backwater areas such as Green Island; it's an excellent time for bow fishing.
HobbiesIdaho Mountain Express

Fishing Report

As expected with the warming last week, flows on all our freestones came up to season highs and some even went off color. The heat wave also triggered the brown drakes on the creek, which have already run their course for the season. Cooler weather has returned to the valley and the flows are already coming down. Once we return to a stable weather pattern and the rivers clear up, the fishing should get back on track.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

FISHING LINE

Unfavorable weather stymied fishing activities last weekend. Except, of course, anglers who don’t mind trolling in white caps, or anglers with their headwear firmly attached as windy conditions prevailed throughout the region. Fortunately, the Memorial Day weekend forecast promises somewhat more pleasant circumstances with a slight chance of rain and...