Fish Passage Workgroup
The members of the Fish Passage Workgroup are dedicated to the restoration of creek, stream and river habitats in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Dams and other obstructions block the natural migration of fish to their historic spawning habitats. By removing physical obstacles, key species like American shad and herring are able to return to their spawning grounds, as well as increasing available habitat for resident fish. The Workgroup promotes projects involving the removal of dams or the creation of fishways when dam removal is not feasible. Whenever possible, projects are integrated with local watershed management or restoration plans. To date, the Fish Passage Workgroup has worked to open over 2,000 miles of streams and rivers for the passage of fish in the Bay watershed.www.chesapeakebay.net