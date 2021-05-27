Fish Passage Workgroup

The water level is 9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 70 degrees in main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week's cool temperatures. Crappies are moving into the shallows a bit; some anglers report decent catches while others are still struggling to find them. Bluegill - Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin - Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Floating a bobber along rock lines is starting to work on nicer pre-spawning channel cats. Common Carp - Excellent: Carp are starting to roll in the backwater areas such as Green Island; it's an excellent time for bow fishing.