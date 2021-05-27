Talos Closes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz
Talos, a leading institutional technology provider for digital asset trading, today announced the completion of a $40 million Series A investment round. The financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz and includes investments from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures. Early-stage Talos investors also participated, including Castle Island Ventures, Notation Capital, Autonomous Partners, and Initialized Capital.