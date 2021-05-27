Talos Closes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

MotoRefi, an auto refinancing startup on a mission to help consumers save on their car loans, announced on Friday it scored $45 million through its Series B investment round, which was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The latest investment round comes less than six months after MotoRefi raised $10 million through its Series A-1 funding round, which was led by Moderne Ventures.The Series A-1 round notably follows its Series A round, announced in February 2020, which saw $9.4 million raised, bringing the 12-month fundraising total to nearly $20 million. The company has raised more than $60 million since its inception in 2016.