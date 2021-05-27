newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Vanderbilt basketball announces addition of transfer Robbins

By Todd Hamilton
 3 days ago

Liam Robbins is the newest member of Vanderbilt's basketball team. The seven-footer is a graduate transfer from the University of Minnesota. Robbins led the Big Ten and ranked 10th in the nation in blocks last season. A Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award candidate, he averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 44 percent and starting all 23 games he played. He also ranked 11th in the conference in rebounding and seventh in offensive rebounding.

