The much-anticipated launch of Breeze Airways came yesterday (Thursday) with their first flights, featuring plenty of fanfare and celebration. It’s been one week since they announced their inaugural schedule and two weeks after they got their Air Carrier Certificate. Regardless, on Thursday Breeze Airways made their first flights, to the excitement of many onlookers and passengers. The launch featured speeches and events at Tampa International Airport. And of course there was the mandatory water salute, before take-off.