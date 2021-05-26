Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Healthy gut and healthy heart: AB Nexus funds second round of grants

CU Boulder News & Events
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow well into its first year, AB Nexus announced a new round of grants totaling $550,000 for collaborative projects from researchers at CU Boulder and CU Anschutz that aim to improve human wellbeing through basic science and translational research approaches. The grant program is supported by the president’s office and...

www.colorado.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Health
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Innovation#Fibrosis#Research Funding#Funding Research#Gut Bacteria#Microbiome Research#Microbiome Projects#Ab Nexus#Md#Nsf Nih#Dod#The Department Of Physics#Sbir#Sttr#The Cu Office#The Cu Anschutz Office#Department Of Cardiology#Department Of Chemical#Larger Scale Nih Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado Statebeckersspine.com

Colorado hospital installs Rosa Knee

Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital added Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee for joint replacements, local news affiliate KDVR reported May 16. The robot will help accuracy during surgery, Derek Johnson, MD, surgeon and director of orthopedics. "Traditionally with knee replacement, we use jigs and guides to help guide our surgery," Dr. Johnson...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Dr. Cliff Gronseth: Help and healing overseas with Boulder’s repurposed technology

Dear readers: We’ve been following Dr. Cliff Gronseth’s global humanitarian work through his nonprofit, Now You Are the Group’s Interest (NYAGI), for many years. In 2016 and 2017, NYAGI’s team of physicians and sonographers, along with high school and college students, visited Nepal to teach prenatal ultrasound techniques to skilled birth attendants. Students led the technology piece, teaching nurses how to use repurposed ipads and iphones. In 2019, the team traveled to Haiti, achieving similar goals. But in 2020, COVID put a stop to in-person teaching. Using the power of technology, NYAGI has been able to help nursing students in northern Nicaragua learn techniques to help babies breathe, and will be able to continue its work remotely in low-income countries, including in Tanzania this summer. But success depends on having the right technology — repurposed ipads and iphones — to teach the complexities of ultrasound (Are you hearing this Apple and Google?).
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Census estimates: Boulder growth slows as families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Boulder, COburlington-record.com

Parts of Boulder Creek still impaired because of elevated levels of E. coli

Sections of Boulder Creek are still considered “impaired” because of elevated levels of E. coli in the water and people recreating in the creek should continue to take precautions, according to state and city officials. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designated a stretch of Boulder Creek from...
Boulder County, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

CU Boulder, Boulder County receive $400K scholarship grant

University of Colorado Boulder and Boulder County have received $400,000 in new grant funding for scholarships that will support an additional 65 first-generation students in low-income families in attending CU Boulder this fall. Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative grants require matching funds and, once fully funded, will provide $800,000 in scholarships...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Alan Delamere: CU South – Devil is in the details

I was happy to see the Mayor’s list of issues to be resolved prior to completing an annexation agreement with CU. However there is one issue that was not on the Mayors list – Technical feasibility of the current City plan for protecting Boulder citizens from flood danger. The flood of 2013 is still fresh in our minds so we need to protect all of Boulder from such a flood occurring again.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Editorial: CU Regents must choose sunlight over secrecy

The news that Mark Kennedy has started down the path of transitioning out of his job as University of Colorado president raises the issue of whether our CU Regents will embrace transparency as part of our journey ahead. We say “our” journey, because the process in selecting a new leader...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Homelessness and housing services in Boulder among many areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic

In a year where everything was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, homelessness in Boulder County was no different. COVID-19 disproportionately impacted the unhoused community, city officials noted in the staff memo provided to Boulder City Council during its annual homelessness update on Tuesday. There were limited in-person services due to public health restrictions. The pandemic hampered Boulder’s housing efforts and required that the city develop the COVID-19 Recovery Center, a separate space for those who tested positive or were symptomatic, the memo states.