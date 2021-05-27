Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to send 50mn BioNTech vaccines to India by 2021, comes with conditions

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDICA NEWS BUREAU- After Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, BioNTech vaccine from the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is all set to come to India, to ease the vaccine shortage that the country is currently facing. Pfizer has apparently promised to supply 50 million COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021....

Arvind Kejriwal
#Biontech#Pharmaceutical Company#Pharma Company#Vaccine Doses#Drugmakers#Indian#The Government Of India#Russian#Covishield#Bharat Biotech#Sii#Cipla#Hetero Biologics#Biontech Vaccine#Vaccine Sufficiency#Delhi#International Dependence#State Governments#Sputnik
India
Related
Medical & BiotechVoice of America

British Regulator Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for 12-Year-Olds

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on Friday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. The decision follows similar approvals by U.S. and European Union regulators. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the news Friday and said he will wait for clinical advice from the Joint Committee...
Healthraleighnews.net

PM Modi reviews progress of India's vaccination drive

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of India's vaccination drive, where he was briefed about the current availability of vaccines and the roadmap for ramping it up. He was also apprised about the efforts undertaken to...
WorldWebMD

Pfizer Vaccine Protects Less Against India Variant

June 4, 2021 -- The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine produces lower levels of antibodies against the Delta variant, known as B.1.617.2 and discovered in India, according to a new study published Thursday in The Lancet. The antibody levels also appear to be lower in older people and decline over time, which...
Public Healthgobnewsonline.com

India orders 300 million unapproved COVID-19 jabs

India has ordered 300 million doses of an unapproved coronavirus vaccine amid a devastating second wave. The unnamed vaccine from Indian firm Biological E is in Phase 3 trials, and had showed “promising results” in the first two phases, the federal government said in a statement. The $206m order is...
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

Covid-19: India top court criticises vaccination drive

India's Supreme Court has sharply criticised the federal government over its coronavirus vaccination programme. The judges asked the government to explain why it was mandatory to register on an app for getting a jab. The court said this would hamper vaccinations across rural India where internet access is difficult. The...
Public Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

TN CM asks Union govt to send June’s vaccine allotment in first week | #phishing | #scams

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also wrote that the state has not received vaccines proportionate to its size, population and caseload. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, June 2, requested the Union government to supply the state’s quota of vaccines for June in the month’s first week itself. In a letter to Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, he also said that the state has not received vaccines proportionate to its size, population and caseload, and requested that this be compensated by a special allocation of 50 lakh doses of vaccines under the Union government’s channel.
Healththeiet.org

View from India: 2-DG, India's first anti-Covid drug, coming to hospitals

2-DG will be available in hospitals this month, while the national vaccination programme gets a boost as almost 120 million vaccines to be made available, as indicated by the Health Ministry. Around half of the Covid-19 vaccines will be made available free of charge, with data from the Ministry indicating...
Healththeedgemarkets.com

India orders 300 million doses of vaccines after court rebuke

(June 3): India ordered 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by a local manufacturer, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government comes under pressure from the nation’s Supreme Court to cover more of the population. Hyderabad-based Biological-E Ltd. will be paid an advance of 15 billion rupees (US$205...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Pfizer And BioNTech Receive First Authorization In European Union For COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, May 28, 2021 — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for COMIRNATY ® in the European Union (EU) has been expanded to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age. This follows the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion to authorize the vaccine in this age group. The extended indication for the CMA for COMIRNATY ® is valid in all 27 EU member states.
IndustryHealthline

Everything You Want to Know About the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Efficacy

The COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech was granted approval for emergency use on December 11, 2020, for individuals ages 16 years and older. It was the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use in the United States. It is an mRNA vaccine, similar to the Moderna vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine...
Industrythenewstrace.com

‘Executive of India and Pfizer are running in combination to carry vaccines to India once imaginable’

VK Paul, a member of the Corona vaccine NITI Aayog, has stated that with Pfizer indicating the supply of the vaccine, the federal government and the corporate are running in combination to import it once imaginable. Paul on Thursday stated in a observation on ‘Myths and details on India’s vaccination procedure’ that the availability of vaccines is restricted globally. Firms have their very own personal tastes, plans and constraints. Accordingly, she allocates vaccines. ”Paul may be the pinnacle of the Kovid-19 staff in India. He stated, “Once there was once indication at the availability of the vaccine from Pfizer, the central govt and the corporate set to work in combination for its import.” Additionally Learn – Well being Ministry said- If there’s a separate vaccine in the second one dose of Corona, then there may be not anything to fret about, however…
Indianapolis, INpharmaceuticalprocessingworld.com

Exelead makes first precursor batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pharma industry contract manufacturer Exelead recently announced that it has delivered its first precursor batch of Prizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, produced at its recently expanded facility in Indianapolis. Exelead plans to add 50 jobs to help it meet COVID-19 vaccine demand. “We are extremely proud to be part of the manufacture...