The president wants corporations and the wealthiest Americans to fund his spending plan. President Joe Biden’s plan to revamp U.S. infrastructure and expand the social safety net would raise federal spending to its highest level in modern history. Democrats want to pay for the $4 trillion package over the next 10 years by hiking taxes on the ultra-wealthy and corporations. Republicans say any tax increase is a “red line” they will not cross. Here is what the plan, which Congress must approve, currently includes: