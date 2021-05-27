Cancel
The Latest: W Virginia steps up prizes for vaccination

By The Associated Press Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 21 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia will step up its prizes for vaccines, enrolling all residents who have received a coronavirus shot into a lottery for the chance to win a college scholarship, an F-150 pickup truck or cash rewards. Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced the plan for the new incentives...

