Lexington County is one of three counties joining the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service’s 2021 Ag + Art Tour, which begins later this month. In its ninth year, the tour of area farms and agribusinesses provides opportunities to see where food comes from and to watch local artisans in action. Demonstrations of everything from wreath making to gourmet candy making will take place, with some wares available for purchase. Musical performances are also scheduled.