NFL

Bengals Sign S Kavon Frazier

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals have signed S Kavon Frazier to a contract, per his agent. Frazier, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season. Frazier...

Cowboys#Dolphins#American Football#Bengals Sign S#Bengals
