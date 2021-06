COVID-19 has created caution or change, but not cancellation of events such as prom or senior sendoff at two Chippewa Valley Schools district high schools. Chippewa Valley High School is planning a prom type of event for May 19. Principal Todd Distelrath said the prom will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. outdoors at the school stadium. The event will not include dining, he said, but offers the opportunity for students to meet with friends, dance and wear formal wear if they so choose.