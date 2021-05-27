Marvel Legends Announce Age of Apocalypse Colossus Wave and More
Last year, Marvel Legends delivered an X-Men: Age of Apocalypse wave with a massive, grotesque Sugar Man as the build-a-figure. This year, they're following up with a whole new wave, and Colossus is the big guy to collect and assemble. Revealed this morning by Hasbro, and available for preorder at sites like Entertainment Earth, the new wave includes Magneto, Legion, Sabretooth, Shadowcat, Rogue, Cyclops, and Iceman.www.superherohype.com