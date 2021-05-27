Cancel
Irving, TX

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting After Fight Breaks Out at Mountain Creek Preserve

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a fight turned into a shootout at a secluded Irving park Thursday. Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that at least five people who are believed to have known each other met up to fight at Mountain Creek Preserve near Loop 12 and Singleton Boulevard and that at some point the fight escalated into a shootout.

