More evidence Florida is preparing to enter a new "new normal" phase. For the first time since the Pandemic began-Florida is holding its first in-person, unclaimed property auction Saturday at the Miami Airport Mariott. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says they're selling all the stuff that's left in safety deposit boxes when the owner stops paying the bank fees--and they have more than 1-billion-dollars in unclaimed assets. He says the valuables range from high--priced baseball cards to diamond rings. If you attend and find out one of your items has been sold the state will reimburse you for the price paid at auction. More than one in five Floridians have some type of unclaimed property.