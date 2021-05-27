Are You One of the 90% Who Will Use CPaaS to Drive Customer Experience?

The rise in ecommerce and digital-first, contact-less customer journeys over the past year has been well documented. As we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, the permanence of the drastically changed consumer behaviors will begin to take shape, and we will finally have a clearer picture of what the new normal looks like. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that it has become more of a challenge for marketers to connect with customers. In fact, according to a recent Prosper Insights & Analytics survey, the majority of consumers do not like when advertisers access their personal data for targeting purposes. Knowing this and given how dynamic and unpredictable customer journeys have become, marketers must think differently to be consistently relevant and reach consumers with the interactions and across the channels they prefer.