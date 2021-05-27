Are You One of the 90% Who Will Use CPaaS to Drive Customer Experience?
The pandemic was a reality check for organizations across every industry. The virus not only contained health risks, it also propelled the need for fast and furious digital transformation to sustain operations and engage with customers. Even organizations with a strong digital presence scrambled to migrate to virtual environments, with 20% of enterprises turning to agile apps, including the use of cloud-based Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) to help them stay in business through shutdowns and restricted activity.www.cio.com