Boys & Girls Clubs Stand by Youth for the Long Term

Over the past year, our state has faced a myriad of uncertainties as we grapple with the lasting impact the coronavirus has had on our lives and those around us. I have the honor of witnessing the difference our club can make in our community firsthand, every day, as the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. As this public health crisis grew, we knew the uncertainties our kids face daily would get even worse, and they did. I am proud to report that our staff, volunteers and board leadership quickly adapted to serve our kids, families, and community during these challenging times. From Day One, The Club has been that safety net to help our members and their families by: