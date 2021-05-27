City Hall Offices Open to Public

It’s not easy to find anything good to say about the past year and the effects of COVID. However, one interesting development is the prevalent use of Zoom and how many people learned to use yet another digital tool and quickly. It seemed to catch on like wildfire for families and friends for church services and more. With the advent of Zoom meetings, people could watch or listen to the machinations of a wide variety of our municipal discussions and decisions from the comfort of their own home or office.