City Hall Offices Open to Public
Newport City Hall and offices are open again to the public with walk-in hours available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Everyone is asked to wear a face-covering while at City Hall. In addition, upon initial entry into City Hall, all employees and members of the general public will be required to utilize a self-screening temperature kiosk located at the Bull Street side entrance; Broadway ground floor entrance; or Broadway elevator entrance area.www.newportthisweek.com