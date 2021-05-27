Cancel
Newport, RI

City Hall Offices Open to Public

By Newport This Week Staff
 9 days ago

Newport City Hall and offices are open again to the public with walk-in hours available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Everyone is asked to wear a face-covering while at City Hall. In addition, upon initial entry into City Hall, all employees and members of the general public will be required to utilize a self-screening temperature kiosk located at the Bull Street side entrance; Broadway ground floor entrance; or Broadway elevator entrance area.

Providence, RIProvidence Business News

R.I. business groups unite against proposed tax hikes

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island business community is voicing displeasure over legislation proposed in the House and Senate that is aimed at raising personal income taxes on some of the highest earners in the state. One such bill, House bill H.5229, would create a new income tax bracket of 6.99%...
Newport, RInewportri.com

Newport City Council wants the power to prohibit marijuana in the city

NEWPORT – The City Council wants the power to prohibit recreational marijuana sales in the city if the General Assembly passes legislation this year that allows such sales in the state. City and town councils would not have that power under Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022,...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Board Approves Perry Mill Regatta Center

The Newport Planning Board voted 6-0 on May 10 to forward a recommendation to the City Council for a regatta center to be built at the Perry Mill Marina. Chair Kim Salerno was not in attendance. The regatta center, with a limited marina and transient boat slips, will open up...
Newport, RInewportri.com

Preservation Society of Newport County receives Garden Club of America award

NEWPORT – The Preservation Society of Newport County has received the prestigious Garden Club of America Historic Preservation Medal for 2021, recognizing the Society’s “outstanding achievements in preserving historic homes, gardens, and landscapes of international historical, cultural, and architectural significance.”. The award was presented during a virtual gathering hosted by...
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Are We Just a Hotel City?

It’s time for the citizens of Newport to take a stand, before the City-by-the-Sea’s name is changed to “Hotel City.”. It’s not too late to fight back against the proposed gigantic 150- room hotel along the waterfront of Waites Wharf. The disturbance of the soil is a very real and an extremely dangerous hazard to the health of the citizens of Newport.
Homelessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Santilli and Hayes: RI can be the first state to end homelessness

Karen A. Santilli is president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. Eileen Hayes is president and CEO of Amos House. Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corporation, contributed to this commentary. As the heads of three organizations providing shelter and services to individuals and families experiencing...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Virtual Meetings Have Been Challenging

Zoom and WebEx have become a way of life for government officials and participants. Virtual meetings have been conducted on a small screen or from the end of a telephone, from the kitchen or living room, as arguments and discussions over petitions, public hearings, resolutions, causes and testimonies have been recorded in the ether for 15 months and counting.
Politicsnewportri.com

Rep. Ruggiero named RI state director for Women in Government

Women In Government, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators, has named Rep. Deborah Ruggiero a state director in Rhode Island. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Women In Government provides leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Cost Concerns for Pell Expansion

A detailed budget for the Pell Elementary School expansion was presented to the Newport School Building Committee on May 10 and to the School Committee on May 11 amidst concerns that the cost of the project may exceed its $7.4 million price tag. Two factors prompt the concern: the cost...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Skateboarders Make a Passionate Plea for Park

The Friends of Newport Skatepark asked the Newport City Council on May 6 to consider establishing a memorandum of understanding that would allow the group to kick off a million-dollar fundraising effort to build a skatepark. Speaking at a public workshop regarding the future of the Abruzzi Sports Complex in...
Portsmouth, RInewportthisweek.com

Proposal on Free State Beach Parking

While it’s free to visit state beaches, there is a fee to park. Rep. Terri Cortvriend, who represents Middletown and Portsmouth, is looking to change that, at least for low-income students. Cortvriend recently introduced legislation in the House that would eliminate parking fees at state beaches for students who qualify...
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. House and Senate pass bills changing unemployment to expand workforce. The House and the Senate each passed bills changing unemployment regulations with the intent of putting Rhode Islanders back to work...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Base Property Taxes on Square Footage

In response to the article “Middletown Explores Split-Tax Rate” in the April 29 edition of Newport This Week, let’s be clear about something that is often mis-represented. Rising property values do not drive tax bills upward. Spending drives tax bills upward. Property values are simply a basis for allocating those...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

A Possible Silver Lining

It’s not easy to find anything good to say about the past year and the effects of COVID. However, one interesting development is the prevalent use of Zoom and how many people learned to use yet another digital tool and quickly. It seemed to catch on like wildfire for families and friends for church services and more. With the advent of Zoom meetings, people could watch or listen to the machinations of a wide variety of our municipal discussions and decisions from the comfort of their own home or office.
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Newport Tree Corps

The Newport Tree Conservancy raises trees as part of its “Bare Root” program at Rogers High. Over the last two years, 120 trees have been planted, with another 100 slated to be planted this year. To volunteer for the Newport Tree Conservancy “Tree Corps,” contact Rachel Holbert at rholbert@newporttreeconservancy.org.
Middletown, RInewportthisweek.com

Mutual Aid Program Is a Balancing Act

In 2019, the Middletown Fire Department received almost five times the amount of help than it gave through mutual aid. But that has changed dramatically since a new contract between the town and firefighters was signed in April 2020 stipulating a minimum of six people, instead of five to staff each shift.