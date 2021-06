Today Gov. Dan McKee announced that children between the age of 12-15 will now be eligible to be vaccinated. “The Pfizer vaccine was rigorously studied before it was made available to children 12 to 15 years of age, and we are doing on-going monitoring after administering more than 100 million doses to adults in the U.S. over the last five months,” said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. “Getting the child in your life vaccinated against COVID-19 is one of the most important things you can do to make sure their summer is healthy and safe.”