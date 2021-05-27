New Harbormaster on the Job

I find I have a great deal in common with Priscilla Williams, who was the victim of a terrifying road rage encounter that spurred her to acquire a handgun. (“A Search for Security in Unsettled Times,” May 10, 2021.) I am a retired nurse with the same credentials, in my late 70s, with an 80-year-old husband. Yet, based on science and facts, as she claims to be, I have come to a completely different conclusion. I am more persuaded by studies that show that a gun owner is more likely to become the victim of her own weapon than the wielder of that weapon. I am more apt to see a gun misused, perhaps in a suicide, or in the loss of a curious grandchild.