Newport, RI

New Harbormaster on the Job

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport’s new harbormaster, Stephen Land, has had many different jobs in his life, but most have had one thing in common. Land grew up in Westport, Connecticut before attending the College of Charleston. After college, he moved to New York City, where he worked as a high school teacher before making his way to the Caribbean on his boat. Eventually, he sailed back north, docking on Block Island where he met his wife. The couple moved to Boston before settling in Newport, where their two children were born.

www.newportthisweek.com
