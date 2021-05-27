More Boots for More Heroes
In honor of Memorial Day weekend, the 2021 “Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial” will be held at Fort Adams State Park. Viewings are free and open to the public, Friday through Sunday, May 28 – 30, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The memorial, updated annually to incorporate additional U.S. service members killed in the ongoing global war on terror, was launched in 2016 and displays over 7,000 combat boots, each representing the life of a U.S. service member killed in action post 9-11. See page 14 for more information. (Photo courtesy the Fort Adams Trust)www.newportthisweek.com