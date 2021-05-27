Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

More Boots for More Heroes

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Memorial Day weekend, the 2021 “Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial” will be held at Fort Adams State Park. Viewings are free and open to the public, Friday through Sunday, May 28 – 30, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The memorial, updated annually to incorporate additional U.S. service members killed in the ongoing global war on terror, was launched in 2016 and displays over 7,000 combat boots, each representing the life of a U.S. service member killed in action post 9-11. See page 14 for more information. (Photo courtesy the Fort Adams Trust)

www.newportthisweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Memorial Service#The Fort Adams Trust#Boots#Heroes Memorial#Terror#Photo#Service Members#Viewings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

Boots On The Ground For Heroes” Seeks Volunteers

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) is seeking volunteers to help with the 2021 “Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial” at Fort Adams in Newport. The actual viewing days will be over Memorial Day weekend and are open free to the public; however volunteers are needed for the main set-up day Wednesday, May 26th and break down day Tuesday, June 1st post the weekend’s events.
Grand Rapids, MIUpNorthLive.com

Boy Scouts help honor fallen heroes with more than 5,000 American flags

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fallen heroes in the cemetery at the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids are being honored with the help of Boy Scout troops. The troops helped Michigan Veteran Homes, a branch of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, plant more than 5,000 flags on the gravesites of the heroes.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

More than uniform, boots and weapons

As I am sure we are all aware of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, we will all gather for the extra time off we are given in honor of our fallen soldiers. It can be quite natural to have little to no sensitivity to this special day; that is, if we have never been directly affected. Our soldiers are faced with much challenge, strife, adversity and resilience each day as they put on their uniforms. There are so many stigmas and triggers when it comes to our armed forces that we can default them. However, underneath the uniform, the grunt, and their need for precision and order, they are simply human beings.
MilitaryCody Enterprise

COLUMN: More than just names on a wall: Remember our fallen heroes

Growing up, I had a short list of heroes. Probably because I grew up surrounded by World War II vets, a notoriously close-mouthed group of men. Men who’d lived through the hardest part of the Depression years, then fought a bloody, exhausting war on foreign soil, for people they could never know. Proud men who had been through the mill where the grind was exceedingly fine.
Logan, UTcachevalleydaily.com

Memorial Day to honor more than 1 million fallen heroes

LOGAN – Everybody knows that Memorial Day is a national holiday to honor those who died in service to our country. But who knows how many heroes we’re actually remembering on that occasion?. The U.S. Census Bureau does. Census officials say that more than one million men and women have...
FestivalWillits News

Gold Star Wives honor ultimate sacrifice

Memorial Day, previously known as Decoration Day, honors military men and women who died on active duty while serving in the United States Armed Forces. This tradition began shortly after the Civil War, the same time National Cemeteries were established. In the Spring of 1866, family, friends, and comrades paid tribute to their loved ones by decorating their gravesite with flowers, thus proclaiming “Decoration Day.”
ProtestsWJLA

Active duty Marine indicted for participating in Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol

An active-duty Marine based at Quantico has been indicted after assaulting a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the January 6 riots, according to federal documents filed by the U.S. District Court for D.C. Christopher Warnagiris has been indicted on nine charges, including:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Civil disorder.
Pahrump, NVpvtimes.com

American Flags, Veterans Banners laid to rest at Pahrump’s VFW

The American flag, the Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, the Star Spangled Banner; it is known by many names but what it symbolizes has never wavered in the long and storied history of the United States. The American flag represents freedom and liberty, with each element containing its own special significance.
NECN

Vt. National Guard Rededicates Fallen Heroes Memorial, Now More Accessible

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the Vermont National Guard and state leaders paid tribute to fallen Guard members by rededicating a monument in their honor after it was recently relocated to ease access. “The more accessible the better,” said Heather Sheehan, whose husband, Kevin Sheehan, died 17 years ago. Sheehan,...
Pine Bluffs, WYpinebluffspost.com

Memorial Day A Veteran's Story

Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season. To many...
Militarycalifornianewstimes.com

Military Vet Gets Apology for Memorial Day Mic Cutting Controversy

Pacific Standard Time 1:15 pm –The American Legion in Ohio has announced that Garrison has resigned as a postal worker, and has demanded that Garrison resign completely. The organization said research revealed that Chemter’s censorship was found to be “pre-thought and planned” by Garrison and Schan, “they know exactly when to turn the volume down and back. I added.
MilitaryKPVI Newschannel 6

Navy veteran who won landmark Agent Orange case dies in Owatonna

The Navy veteran who ended up changing the lives of 90,000 fellow sailors following a 2019 court decision over Agent Orange died at the Owatonna Hospital on Friday. Albert ‘Al’ Procopio Jr. died at the age of 75 early Friday morning of kidney failure after a decades-long battle with exposure to Agent Orange herbicide during his service in Vietnam. According to Procopio’s family, he was in the process of transitioning from his home in Ham Lake to an assisted living facility in Owatonna, where his son Joe Procopio and his family lives.
MilitaryPosted by
WITF

Traumatized veterans heal through the power of nature

(Allentown) — Mario Kovach stood at a trailhead near Hawk Mountain the other day, with the Appalachian Trail stretching to Maine one way and Georgia the other and a perfect blue sky spilling sunshine over everything — a red car parked on the side of the road, a gaggle of genial thru-hikers pausing among their heaps of gear to rest and drink water.