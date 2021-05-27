Cancel
Beware Of Wish-Cycling When You Go Marie Kondo On Your Stuff

By Amber Leventry
Scary Mommy
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Winter is slow to release its grip in the northern parts of the northeast, and spring is just a slightly warmer winter mixed with mud and pollen until late May where I live in Vermont. So when we finally open the windows to let in all of the fresh air, everything is quickly coated with layers of yellow dust. This is a signal to start the gratifying work of spring cleaning, which prompts projects that declutter, which leads to purging. It’s almost like I become the main character in a version of the book “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie. If you give me a rag, I will take 18 boxes of stuff to Goodwill. But guilt over getting rid of something that may seem functional but no longer useful to me means I’m likely donating trash that really just needs to go to the dump. I am guilty of wish-cycling, and you may be too.

Scary Mommy

