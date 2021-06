Whenever a developer attempts to create a sim game with a zoo setting, it’s always going to make you think of and compare it to the pinnacle – Zoo Tycoon. That’s certainly the case for Springloaded and their upcoming zoo building management sim, Let’s Build a Zoo. To be fair though, there’s a bit of Jurassic World Evolution about it too as it features genetic aspects like DNA splicing. Having gained Beta access to an early build, I must say the future looks very promising for Let’s Build a Zoo. Especially if you’re interested in taking the more questionable roots to succeed in management.