USDA rejects request for faster pork slaughterhouse speeds

(Des Moines, IA) — A new law will allow robots for deliveries in areas where foot traffic is allowed, like sidewalks and crosswalks beginning July 1st. Representative Rob Bacon of Slater says under the new law, the maximum speed for a delivery robot is no more than six miles an hour on a sidewalk or pedestrian area. if there are no sidewalks, then the Personal Delivery Devices can operate on the left side of the road. The delivery robot would be allowed to go 20 miles-an-hour on a street — but may only operate on streets with posted speed limits of 40 miles-an-hour or less.