Des Moines, IA

USDA rejects request for faster pork slaughterhouse speeds

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declined a request by the pork industry to increase the speed at which pigs can be processed into meat. The ruling is a victory to slaughterhouse workers who had raised safety concerns about the plan. The USDA announced Wednesday it would enforce a Minnesota judge’s order issued in March. The judge struck down plans finalized by the USDA under former President Donald Trump’s administration that would have lifted maximum line speeds at pork slaughterhouses, allowing dozens of plants to speed up production. The judge found the USDA acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it refused to consider the impact of faster line speeds on worker safety.

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
Related
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Vaccine database: Des Moines sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Des Moines: 1. 215 Euclid Ave (515) 282-8454; 2. 3330 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy 515-255-6213; 3. 3221 SE 14th St 515-246-1390; 4. 4605 Fleur Dr 515-285-7133; 5. 1107 Army Post Rd 515-287-1022; 6. 420 Court Ave 515-697-0362; 7. 4100 University Ave 515-633-8606; 8. 1101 73rd St 515-255-2252; 9. 606 Walnut St 515-283-2591; 10. 1330 E University Ave 515-299-9791; 11. 2930 E University Ave 515-299-5186; 12. 3030 University Ave 515-279-3074; 13. 4415 Douglas Ave 515-279-4739; 14. 104 E Euclid Ave 515-243-0601; 15. 3501 Ingersoll Ave 515-271-5047; 16. 6200 SE 14th St 515-309-5468; 17. 5101 SE 14th St 515-287-7700;
Shelby, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

18 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4, from 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, to 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 30. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 10 additional positive cases in Pottawattamie County, two additional...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Jacqui (Becker) Fatka-Cass County Farm Girl to Farm Policy Editor

(Atlantic) Atlantic High School and Iowa State University graduate Jacqui (Becker) Fatka has taken her journalism skills to a high level. Jacqui, the daughter of Craig and Jane Becker of Atlantic, is the Farm Policy Editor for Farm Progress Companies. Her articles appear on the many policy implications for rural America online and in Wallace’s Farmer and Farm Futures magazines.
Creston, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Creston Depot getting facelift thanks to Heritage Revitalization Grant

(Creston) The City of Creston is receiving nearly $115,000 to rehabilitate a railroad station. The money is part of a program from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Here’s spokesman Jeff Morgan. “It’s Iowa’s Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant Program. We implemented it with funding that was provided by the Department of Interiors National Park Service. Iowa was one of only eight states in the United States to receive these grants through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program at the federal level. So we were very pleased to receive that funding.”
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Delivery Robots Approved For Use In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — A new law will allow robots for deliveries in areas where foot traffic is allowed, like sidewalks and crosswalks beginning July 1st. Representative Rob Bacon of Slater says under the new law, the maximum speed for a delivery robot is no more than six miles an hour on a sidewalk or pedestrian area. if there are no sidewalks, then the Personal Delivery Devices can operate on the left side of the road. The delivery robot would be allowed to go 20 miles-an-hour on a street — but may only operate on streets with posted speed limits of 40 miles-an-hour or less.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Hinson Happy About COVID Origin Investigation

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she is glad to see the administration call for an investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus. President Donald Trump had said the virus came from a lab in Wuhan, China, but that was dismissed. The investigation is now going to look into that possibility. The first-term Republican from Marion says it’s unfortunate that it has taken this long to start asking those questions, and says she thinks there probably were some politics involved.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations

An Iowa farmer is leading a nationwide class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers of a commonly used weed killer linked to Parkinson’s disease. It is one of a spate of class-action claims filed in just the past two weeks against the makers and distributors of Paraquat, a herbicide banned by China and many other nations but […] The post Iowa farmer brings class-action claim over herbicide banned by other nations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Des Moines, IAKCRG.com

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Health officials are reminding Iowans that only fully vaccinated people should be removing their masks. Last week the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear a mask outdoors or in most indoor spaces. However, they say people who are not vaccinated still...
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Deadline for REAL ID pushed back again

DES MOINES — The deadline to get your driver’s license transitioned to a REAL ID has been pushed back by the pandemic. Iowa DOT Customer Services Bureau director, Darcy Doty says many states had their driver’s license offices closed for several months during the height of the outbreak. “We were...
Des Moines, IAKBUR

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.