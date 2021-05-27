Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Frohardt Elementary School recognizes student readers

advantagenews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrohardt Elementary School acting principal Karen Robertson recognized 100 students who read at least 100 books for the Independent Reading Program in the 2020-21 school year. Students (51 third-graders, 47 fourth-graders, two fifth-graders) received a certificate of achievement and a medal for their accomplishment. In addition, there was 27 fourth-graders who received a $2 bill for reading 100 or more books four years in a row. Because of the unprecedented circumstances of this year, the awards were presented in the classroom.

www.advantagenews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armon Johnson
Person
Rhett Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Achievement#Wilson Elementary#School Year#Student Success#Connolly Reed#Corzine#Watson Lauren#Students#Classroom#Fifth Graders#Books#Reading Exercises#Imagination#Arosemena#Visit Www Gcsd9 Net#Lilyan#Text#Jayden#Rayne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Berks County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Students recognized for leadership and service

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Penn State Berks held an award ceremony for its student leaders during the week of April 25. The following students were recognized with Berks service and leadership awards:. Tahj Morales, recent alumnus biochemistry and molecular biology major from Reading, was named the 2021 recipient of the Eric...
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

Mandate masks for elementary students at start of 2021-2022 school year, Massachusetts Teachers Association asks

With Massachusetts education officials planning to lift COVID-19 related health and safety regulations for the 2021-2022 school year, the Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling for safeguards in the fall school guidance. Particularly, the union wants masking for the state’s youngest students and for extra efforts to continue vaccinations in communities...
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Throwback: Siebert Elementary School

Siebert Elementary School, with 12 classrooms, was dedicated on Feb. 3, 1959. The school is at 5700 Siebert St., off Eastman Road. "The setting of Siebert School makes it one of the city's most beautiful schools," states the dedication program. "This area includes the widest variety of evergreens and other trees that can be found in the Midland vicinity. When the architects first visited the site in September 1956, two deer were seen on the premises."
Strasburg, NDecrecord.com

Strasburg Public School students recognized at Spring Awards Banquet

On Wednesday, May 5, in the Strasburg Public School Multipurpose Room, the SPS PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) hosted the annual awards banquet to honor students’ important accomplishments. A taco bar was served by the PTO, and teachers and coaches presented awards to students in special organizations. Those receiving special awards for their volleyball season were, from left Miranda Huber (team […]
EntertainmentWiscnews.com

6 Royall students recognized

Plank Road Publishing holds a contest annually for students from kindergarten to eighth grade to illustrate the cover of the May/June Music K8 Magazine. Thousands of entries were turned in January from around the world and the winning cover was a seventh grade student from Kentucky. Six Royall School District fifth and sixth graders were selected as finalists and honorable mentions in the contest. Plank Road Publishing selected 515 covers to be recognized as outstanding. For more information or to view the submissions, visit musick8.com.
Educationfredericksburg.today

5th grade students at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School in Stafford connect with classroom in Uganda

5th grade students at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School in Stafford connect with classroom in Uganda. Ms. Kelley Kruzel and her fifth grade students at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School are participating in a video pen pal project with students from across the globe. Her students visit weekly with students at the Green Valley Child Care Primary School in Uganda.
High Schooldcpostgazette.com

Concordia students recognized with awards

Individual awards were given out to select Concordia students recently to celebrate the end of the school year. Senior Charlie Campbell received the John Philip Sousa award. Junior Ryan Garvey received the Eisenhower award. Sophomore Grace Minneman received the Exchange Club award. Senior Bailey Klanderud received the Rotary award. Junior Lewis Thune received the Woodmen Life American History Award. Eighth-graders […]
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Random male approaches Newport elementary school students with offer of candy

The following email comes from administrators at Pell School. We are writing to inform you of an incident that occurred at a bus stop today at Broadway and Mann and a friendly reminder for everyone to be diligent. A man unknown to the students approached some of our Pell Elementary students and an older TMS student waiting with her sibling offering to purchase them candy. A second-grade student reported the incident to her teacher and the teacher followed protocol procedures. The Pell Administration notified the community officer who was able to investigate and identify the person. The person has been spoken to by police to not return to any bus stop. As a precaution, there will be a police presence monitoring the bus stop tomorrow morning. We are very proud of the students for coming forward to keep our community safe.
Entertainmentinsidewarren.com

Elementary Students Take On Shakespeare

The 9th annual “Shakespeare Residency,” during which Blairstown Elementary School sixth graders put on a performance of A MidSummer Night’s Dream, returned this week. Stephen Davis, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at Centenary University, is leading the residency, assisted by Centenary University graduate Meghan Kolbusch. “Performative learning is the way...
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Erica Rainsberry Named Dean of Students at Clara Barton Hawthorne Elementary School

(Fargo, ND) -- Erica Rainsberry has been named the dean of students at Clara Barton Hawthorne Elementary School beginning on July 1st. Rainsberry has been the administrative intern at Clara Barton Hawthorne since August 2019. She joined the Fargo Public Schools in 2001 and served as a special education teacher at South High School, Agassiz, Carl Ben Eielson Middle School, and Longfellow, Madison, and McKinley Elementary Schools; she also served as a language arts and social studies teacher at Carl Ben Eielson for eight years. During her tenure with FPS, she also served as an administrative intern for the elementary school Summer School Transitions Program.
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Stubblefield recognized for support of students

David Stubblefield has high expectations of his students, and rightly so. Stubblefield, who has been teaching for eight years and is currently a match instructor at Madisonville North Hopkins, has helped several students apply for The Gatton Academy at Western Kentucky University and was honored as part of the Academy’s Educator Recognition Program this year.
Chetek, WIchetekalert.com

An aunt of student has right to speak on school issues, reader says:

I’m writing in response to comments made by a Chetek-Weyerhaeuser school district employee at the school board meeting on Monday, May 24. I wasn’t able to attend the meeting, but I read the summary article in The Chetek Alert. I signed the open letter to the CWASD administrators and Board...
CollegesHammond Daily Star

Southeastern recognizes top students

Southeastern Louisiana University students Makenzie Plaisance of Hammond and Jessica Walker of Denham Springs were named Outstanding Residents for 2020-21 by the College of Education at its honors convocation May 6. The college also announced the recipients of departmental honors. The list of students receiving honors includes the following:. Baton...