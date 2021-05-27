Frohardt Elementary School recognizes student readers

The following email comes from administrators at Pell School. We are writing to inform you of an incident that occurred at a bus stop today at Broadway and Mann and a friendly reminder for everyone to be diligent. A man unknown to the students approached some of our Pell Elementary students and an older TMS student waiting with her sibling offering to purchase them candy. A second-grade student reported the incident to her teacher and the teacher followed protocol procedures. The Pell Administration notified the community officer who was able to investigate and identify the person. The person has been spoken to by police to not return to any bus stop. As a precaution, there will be a police presence monitoring the bus stop tomorrow morning. We are very proud of the students for coming forward to keep our community safe.