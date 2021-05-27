Frohardt Elementary School recognizes student readers
Frohardt Elementary School acting principal Karen Robertson recognized 100 students who read at least 100 books for the Independent Reading Program in the 2020-21 school year. Students (51 third-graders, 47 fourth-graders, two fifth-graders) received a certificate of achievement and a medal for their accomplishment. In addition, there was 27 fourth-graders who received a $2 bill for reading 100 or more books four years in a row. Because of the unprecedented circumstances of this year, the awards were presented in the classroom.www.advantagenews.com