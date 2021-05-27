newsbreak-logo
June Business After Hours heads outdoor on the Plaza

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s June Business After Hours mixer will be held on Thursday, June 17 outside Malchow Plaza, 506 South Main Street. The event is hosted by the Aberdeen Development Corporation and sponsored by Huff Construction, Dakota Broadcasting, the Small Business Development Center, Grow South Dakota and the Aberdeen Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. It runs from 5:15 to 7 pm. Food will be catered by D’s Fast Food & Catering and the membership drawing is at $300.

