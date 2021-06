(AUSTIN, Texas) — NEWS: Life Science industry organization BioAustin today announced changes to its leadership team, brand positioning, and long-term strategy focused on facilitating the continued growth of the life science industry in Central Texas. Over the past several years, Austin and the Central Texas region have developed into one of the fastest-growing life science hubs in the U.S. With more than 240 companies and a variety of nonprofit community ecosystem organizations involved in the life science sector, the Central Texas Region has emerged as a significant life science innovation center and is attracting investment for early-stage startups and relocations for established companies.