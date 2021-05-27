Texas Senate didn’t pass critical bill needed to keep key state agency alive, potentially forcing a special session

In the last full week of the 87th Legislative session, the Senate approved key spending bills, avoiding significant cuts many lawmakers feared during the depths of the global pandemic last summer. A resilient Texas economy and federal aid dollars made the fiscal situation much better than expected, according to Senate Finance Committee chair and Flower Mound Senator Jane Nelson. In her fourth session leading Senate budget efforts, Nelson won unanimous approval of a plan Wednesday to spend $248.5 billion in state and federal funds for the 2022-2023 biennium. "It's a budget you should be proud of, members," said Nelson. A 5.5 percent increase over last biennium, the bill is well within constitutional spending limits, said Nelson. It adds another $3.1 billion into state public education, continuing the school finance reforms passed in 2019. With this budget, state spending on public education is up 20 percent compared with the pre-reform system.