Tech Tidbits From Around New Hampshire

MilliporeSigma has launched a new product nine months ahead of schedule in order to meet what it says is the high demand for lipids, a key component of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. The German manufacturer, which has a location in Jaffrey, NH, is manufacturing the synthetic cholesterol product in Darmstadt, Germany, though it also manufactures lipids in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and St. Louis, Missouri. The launch of the product follows the company’s acquisition of AmpTec, a Hamburg, Germany, based mRNA contract development and manufacturing organization. MilliporeSigma is collaborating with more than 50 companies to support their efforts in the development and production of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, providing custom lipids, as well as other critical raw materials, processing equipment and services used in mRNA drugs and vaccines manufacturing. Beginning February 2021, the company announced the extension of its strategic partnership with BioNTech to significantly accelerate the supply of urgently needed lipids and increase the quantities to be delivered toward the end of 2021. The lipids will be used for the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine.