newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jaffrey, NH

Tech Tidbits From Around New Hampshire

By NHBR Staff
nhbr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilliporeSigma has launched a new product nine months ahead of schedule in order to meet what it says is the high demand for lipids, a key component of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. The German manufacturer, which has a location in Jaffrey, NH, is manufacturing the synthetic cholesterol product in Darmstadt, Germany, though it also manufactures lipids in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and St. Louis, Missouri. The launch of the product follows the company’s acquisition of AmpTec, a Hamburg, Germany, based mRNA contract development and manufacturing organization. MilliporeSigma is collaborating with more than 50 companies to support their efforts in the development and production of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, providing custom lipids, as well as other critical raw materials, processing equipment and services used in mRNA drugs and vaccines manufacturing. Beginning February 2021, the company announced the extension of its strategic partnership with BioNTech to significantly accelerate the supply of urgently needed lipids and increase the quantities to be delivered toward the end of 2021. The lipids will be used for the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine.

www.nhbr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jaffrey, NH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Information Technology#Technology Companies#Software Companies#Amptec#Medispend#Susquehanna Growth Equity#Llc#Sge#Evive#Hmp Global#Mmit#Providertrust#Iso 9001 2015#Position Imaging#Rvcc#Dcyf#T V Austria Cert Gmbh#Mrna#Technology Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
TrafficConcord Monitor

Will New Hampshire see issues with gas supply, prices?

The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases. New England motorists should be somewhat isolated from substantial increases in gas prices due to the ongoing Colonial Pipeline shut down. New England states source fuel from other places, including foreign imports, and we are serviced by other pipelines.
Concord, NHFireRescue1

New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands - Concord, New Hampshire

Forest Rangers perform technical field work in an assigned district relating to forest law enforcement to include forestry, open burning, timber tax, and wetlands regulations; and promotes forest protection through organizing and participating in wildfire suppression activities throughout the state as necessary. Enforces all state forest protection statutes and the...
PoliticsThe Eagle Times

BIA: The final sprint: Right to Work in New Hampshire

At the end of a marathon there’s always the final sprint where runners tap energy reserves to power through the finish line. We’re at that point with “Right to Work” in New Hampshire. Right to Work means individuals cannot be compelled to join a union or otherwise pay to support...
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in New Hampshire

The U.S. has reported more than 32.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 20, 2021. More than 580,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
EconomyWashington Examiner

New Hampshire to pull out of federal unemployment programs

Gov. Chris Sununu is pulling New Hampshire out of federal pandemic unemployment programs, including a $300 per week benefit, as the state looks to bring workers back to fill vacant jobs. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Sununu said the state will end its participation in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance...
EconomyRegister Citizen

New Hampshire's unemployment rate at 2.8% for April

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for April was 2.8% a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point from March — and a big difference from a year ago, when it reached a peak of 16% during the coronavirus pandemic. Seasonally adjusted estimates for April 2021 placed the...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Blockchain in Fintech Market Segmentation 2020

Report on the Global Blockchain in Fintech Market outlines the comprehensive study of market comprising overview, production, producers, dimensions, income, price, consumption, growth rate, sales revenue, import, supply, export, future plans and technological advancements for the detailed study of the Blockchain in Fintech market. Additionally, report on Blockchain in Fintech Industry efficiently offers the essential characteristics of the global market for making investments, population analysis, for business players planning on mergers & acquisitions and concerned or new vendors in examining the cherished global market research facilities. Whereas it enables willingly available cost-effective reports customized research by the team of experts. This report mainly focusses on the consumer and retail industry.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Global Scenario: Operating Room Cabinets Market 2020 by Key Vendors: CI Healthcare, Pedigo, Hysis Medical, Blickman, G2 Automated Technologies, etc.

Global Operating Room Cabinets Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2025 with more than 8 major players and there detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Operating Room Cabinets Industry.
Marketsjumbonews.co.uk

Personal Care Emulsifier Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027| AAK, ADEKA, Ashland, BASF

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Personal Care Emulsifier market is comprehensively and accurately detailed in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the global Personal Care Emulsifier market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Automotive Data Monetization Market 2021 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2026

Automotive Data Monetization Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering Automotive Data Monetization market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.
Marketscollegebaseballcentral.com

Ubiquitin Proteasome Market Business Status, Industry Trends and Outlook 2020 to 2025

The market study on the global Ubiquitin Proteasome market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. Firstly, the Ubiquitin Proteasome Market Report provides a basic overview...
Softwarereportsgo.com

of COVID-19 Outbreak on Citation Management Software, Global Market Size, Demand, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecasts Research to 2026

The business intelligence report on of COVID-19 Outbreak on Citation Management Software, Global market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
Aerospace & Defensenysenasdaqlive.com

Aircraft Biometrics Market: Taking Technology To The Next Level | Microsofr Corporation, GEICO, ICICI, Nauto, Solaria

Aircraft Biometrics Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand. The Aircraft Biometrics Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Aircraft Biometrics market.
Environmentweatherboy.com

USA Shakes as 130+ Earthquakes Rock Memorial Day Weekend

The last 24 hours have been seismically active across the United States, with more than 130 earthquakes recorded from California to Tennessee. According to the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC), there are usually just 50 earthquakes every day in the United States which translates to about 20,000 a year. The Memorial Day Weekend has seen above normal earthquake activity, excluding several earthquakes that struck around Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. These numbers exclude the ongoing volcanic and seismic activity occurring in Hawaii.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Aluminum Trusses Market Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2021-2030

Global Aluminum Trusses Market Research report contains graphical details (data tables, charts, and graphs) for Projected and forecast years to understand Market analysis. Global Aluminum Trusses industry report provides exact information about market trends, business swap, and consumer behavior, etc. Being a confirm and a good source of data, this market research report offers a detailed view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations, and opportunities that drives the business on the right route of success. The Global Aluminum Trusses Market report has been using tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Security and Vulnerability Management Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2025

A Research study on Security and Vulnerability Management Market analyzes and offers ideas of exhaustive research on ancient and recent Security and Vulnerability Management market size. Along with the estimated future possibilities of the market and emerging trends in the Security and Vulnerability Management market. The research report of Security...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Medical AI Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Nuance Communications, Nvidia Corporation, Olive

The Medical AI Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Medical AI Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Activ Surgical, Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Babylon Health, BenevolentAI, Butterfly Network, Inc., Freenome, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Olive, Siemens Healthineers AG, Viz.ai, Inc. & Zebra Medical Vision Ltd etc have been looking into Medical AI as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.