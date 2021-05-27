Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will insist on FOUR new first-team signings for next season in the wake of Europa League final defeat... with Jadon Sancho back to the top of the wishlist
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants up to four new major signings to breathe new life into his Manchester United squad - with Jadon Sancho top of his list. Solskjaer's lack of faith in his the depth of his squad was exposed as United slumped to Europa League defeat on penalties against Villarreal with the Norwegian refusing to turn to his bench until the 100th minute.www.chatsports.com