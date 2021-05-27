newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will insist on FOUR new first-team signings for next season in the wake of Europa League final defeat... with Jadon Sancho back to the top of the wishlist

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Gunnar Solskjaer wants up to four new major signings to breathe new life into his Manchester United squad - with Jadon Sancho top of his list. Solskjaer's lack of faith in his the depth of his squad was exposed as United slumped to Europa League defeat on penalties against Villarreal with the Norwegian refusing to turn to his bench until the 100th minute.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Norwegian#Trophyless#Borussia Dortmund#Europa League Defeat#Centre Back#Campaign#Time#Faith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs RB Leipzig: Haaland, Sancho braces seal DFB-Pokal win

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland both scored braces as Borussia Dortmund won the DFB-Pokal for the fifth time in the club’s history, defeating RB Leipzig 4-1 in the final. Borussia Dortmund began the game brilliantly and took the lead in just the fifth minute through Jadon Sancho. More incisive counter-attacking football led to Erling Haaland making it 2-0 at the half hour mark.
Soccersemoball.com

Borussia Dortmund beats Leipzig 4-1 in German Cup final

BERLIN (AP) -- Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho both scored twice as Borussia Dortmund withstood a second-half fightback in teeming rain to beat Leipzig 4-1 in the German Cup final on Thursday. Captain Marco Reus was involved in all four goals as Dortmund won the cup for the fifth time...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Rumour: Borussia Dortmund eyeing Lille winger Jonathan Ikoné to replace Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in singing LOSC Lille winger Jonathan Ikoné, as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho. This is being reported by France Football, who claim that incoming BVB head coach Marco Rose is a big fan of the 23 year old. The report also claims that the Black and Yellows are willing to spend a transfer fee of 25 million euros for Ikoné’s signature.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Jadon Sancho: This moment will live with me forever

Jadon Sancho picked up the first major trophy of his career after scoring twice in Borussia Dortmund's 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the final of the German Cup (May 13). Sancho dedicated the trophy to BVB fans and said the experience would stay with him forever.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Comparing Jesse Lingard’s 2020-21 attacking stats with Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have made progress this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and if reports are to believed, exciting summer business might see them improve even further next season. They’re on track for only their second runner-up finish since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, and as strong favourites in the...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Haaland, Sancho score two each as Dortmund win German Cup final

Berlin (AFP) – Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland both netted twice Thursday as Borussia Dortmund won the German Cup with an emphatic 4-1 win over RB Leipzig to spoil Julian Nagelsmann’s hopes of leaving with a title. Dortmund turned on the style at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, converting all of...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd consider including Lingard in offer for BVB star

Manchester United could use Jesse Lingard as makeweight in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho has been a long-term target for United. Lingard has performed well on loan at West Ham United since January. If opportunities are not available for Lingard at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old will...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

‘He is on the list’ – Liverpool ‘would surely’ move for 16-goal Bundesliga ace on one condition, says Christian Falk

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Jadon Sancho as a potential summer transfer target ahead of the upcoming window. Speaking to Bild (via Sport Witness), Christian Falk confirmed that the Borussia Dortmund star, who has registered 16 goals across all competitions, is “on the list” but that a potential move would be contingent on the likes of Mo Salah leaving the club.