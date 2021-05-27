Cancel
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'will be offered new Manchester United deal and have club's backing in huge summer transfer window' despite trophy-less season after Europa League debacle

By Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given a new contract and receive substantial backing in the transfer market this summer. Despite finishing the season without a trophy and rounding off the campaign with an abject defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final, the club are to give Solskjaer a new deal.

