NHL Central Scouting releases final 2021 rankings
NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2021 NHL Draft on July 23 and 24 with defenseman Owen Power ranked as the No. 1 prospect among North American skaters.www.audacy.com
NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2021 NHL Draft on July 23 and 24 with defenseman Owen Power ranked as the No. 1 prospect among North American skaters.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.https://www.audacy.com/wgr550