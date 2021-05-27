Cancel
City Announces 2021 Memorial Day Schedule

The City of Evanston has announced facility closures and service schedules for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31. Evanston American Legion Post 42 will host a Memorial Day community reflection and ceremony honoring America's fallen heroes at Fountain Square, located at Sherman Avenue and Davis Street, on Monday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m. Assembly will begin at 10 a.m. The ceremony will include non-denominational reflections, singing, and remarks by elected officials and leaders of local veterans groups, including Evanston American Legion 42 and Tech. Sgt. William B. Snell VFW Post 7186.

Just a few miles north of Chicago, the city of Evanston, Illinois is known as the home to Northwestern University and regarded as one of the best places to live in the U.S. But in 2019, a vote by the city council gained Evanston more notoriety as the first city in the United States to officially install a program dedicated to repairing the widening gap between white and Black people in terms of opportunity and wealth.