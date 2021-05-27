'I stand with you brother': Tyson Fury and Lewis Hamilton among sports stars to offer support to Marcus Rashford after Man United star revealed he was sent 'at least 70 racist messages' following Europa League final defeat

A club steeped in history and tradition, Manchester United have long prided themselves on their development of youth, handing opportunities to young stars on the big stage. From the Busby Babes, to the Class of ’92, to the modern crop of young talent to have come through the academy – i.e Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford – the Red Devils have been the frontrunners in promoting youth and have seen their fair share of teenage sensations.