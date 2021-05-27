'I stand with you brother': Tyson Fury and Lewis Hamilton among sports stars to offer support to Marcus Rashford after Man United star revealed he was sent 'at least 70 racist messages' following Europa League final defeat
Tyson Fury and Lewis Hamilton are among the sports stars to have offered their support to Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United forward was racially abused. Rashford, 23, said he received 'at least 70 racial slurs' on social media following United's defeat in the Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdansk.www.chatsports.com