Please be advised that the gas main break at the intersection of Amsterdam and Morris has been repaired and the intersection is once again open to traffic. Construction has resumed on the concrete curbing project, driveway apron installation and asphalt paving on Amsterdam from north of Morris through the intersections of Ft Henry and Redwood. Unfortunately, this will require both intersections (Ft Henry and Redwood) to be closed to complete the curb construction. Residents should plan on following the detour that routes traffic to General Drive.