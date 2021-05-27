newsbreak-logo
Stuart sponsors bill to protect human trafficking survivors

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvivors of human trafficking would be able to keep their personal information and location confidential under legislation sponsored by state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), which passed the House on Wednesday. “Survivors of exploitation deserve every bit of protection we can provide for them,” Stuart said. “Current law falls short in...

