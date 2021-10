Neil Minkoff, MD: Let’s transition a little. We’ve seen the patient, we’ve gone through the differential diagnosis, we’ve done the testing that we’ve described, and we’ve suffered through some of the pain points. Now what do we do? That’s the question of the hour. There are therapies people use. My understanding is there aren’t any that are specific for cold agglutinin disease, but please correct me if I’m wrong about that, especially the clinical folks. What do you do? Dr Raval, what do you say first and foremost to a patient in terms of a combination of behavioral change, medication change, and so on as you’re starting to take them from diagnosis to the next stage of the journey?

