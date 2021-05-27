Eloy firefighters respond to shed/vehicle fire

ELOY – Eloy firefighters responded to a shed and vehicle fire around 10 a.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of West Third Place in Eloy. When firefighters arrived they found a shed and vehicle in flames and the fire was starting to spread to a nearby structure. One engine crew attacked the fire from the outside, while a second engine crew attacked the fire from inside the house to make sure that the home would not receive any additional fire damage.