newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eloy, AZ

Eloy firefighters respond to shed/vehicle fire

By Staff Reports
pinalcentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELOY – Eloy firefighters responded to a shed and vehicle fire around 10 a.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of West Third Place in Eloy. When firefighters arrived they found a shed and vehicle in flames and the fire was starting to spread to a nearby structure. One engine crew attacked the fire from the outside, while a second engine crew attacked the fire from inside the house to make sure that the home would not receive any additional fire damage.

www.pinalcentral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Eloy, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Eloy, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#In Flames#Accident#Eloy Firefighters#Fire Damage#Home#Engine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Eloy, AZpinalcentral.com

Eloy man charged after allegedly attaching GPS to vehicle

CASA GRANDE — An Eloy man is facing stalking charges after he allegedly attached a GPS device to a former girlfriend’s vehicle. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Joshua Nagel, 22, is charged with stalking and harassment. At 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, a woman called police to report finding...
Eloy, AZpinalcentral.com

Vehicle knocks down large sign near I-10, I-8 intersection

ELOY — No major injuries were reported after a pickup driver hit a large highway sign, causing the sign to fall onto the vehicle Monday afternoon. Eloy firefighters responded to the accident around 5 p.m. Monday near the interchange of Interstate 10 and Interstate 8. The cause of the accident...
Gold Canyon, AZpinalcentral.com

Gold Canyon man arrested after allegedly trying to help himself to a neighbor's beer

GOLD CANYON — A Gold Canyon man is facing arrest after allegedly entering a neighbor’s home and trying to help himself to a beer. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Kent D. Johnson, 54, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault attempting to take a law enforcement officer’s weapon, disorderly conduct, preventing the use of a telephone and resisting arrest.
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

Pinal Coutny Sheriff's log, 05/15/21

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office reported the following people booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center:. Dominic Arias Aceves, 19, was arrested on a probation violation and a warrant and on suspicion of theft, disorderly conduct and burglary. Mark Tapia, 40, was arrested on a probation violation and aggravated...
Eloy, AZpinalcentral.com

Man arrested in Eloy after allegedly transporting undocumented immigrants

ELOY — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers stopped and arrested a man who was allegedly transporting undocumented immigrants. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Luis Nain Grijalva Carrillo, 33, is charged with unlawful flight from a law enforcement officer. At 5:35 p.m. on May 4, a trooper spotted...
Apache Junction, AZpinalcentral.com

AJ man faces charges after allegedly shooting at police

APACHE JUNCTION — An Apache Junction man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at police officers. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Brandon M. Pinela, 36, is charged with four counts of endangerment, disorderly conduct and unlawful discharge of a firearm. At 8:31 p.m. on May 8, Apache Junction...
Eloy, AZpinalcentral.com

Eloy Police investigating shooting death of Coolidge man

ELOY — A 30-year-old Coolidge man was found with gunshot wounds in Eloy this past weekend, and later died. Eloy Police officers received multiple 911 calls of shots fired around 8:07 p.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Street. When officers arrived they found a man,...
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

Coolidge Police Log 5/12/2021

The following was taken from the records at the Coolidge Police Department. On April 16, John Winegardner was arrested for two active Coolidge warrants and one felony warrant out of Maricopa County. Winegardner was given a new date to appear in court for the Coolidge warrants, but was transported to Pinal County Adult Detention Center for the Maricopa County warrant.
Eloy, AZpinalcentral.com

Hay fire closes Sunland Gin Road

ELOY – Eloy Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Sunland Gin Road and Kenyon Road south of Arizona City because of vehicle fire. Eloy firefighters are currently fighting a fire involving a trailer hauling a load of hay, according to a department Facebook post. Smoke from the flames is drifting across the roadway causing visibility issues, according to Eloy Police.
Chandler, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Speakers at service say fallen officer was caring, giving

PHOENIX (AP) — A Chandler police officer killed when he was run over by a fleeing suspect was described Saturday as a caring man who served his community and his profession while showing compassion to those in need, including fellow officers coping with stress. Officer Christopher Farrar, 50, died April...
Queen Creek, AZpinalcentral.com

PCSO: Queen Creek man arrested after punching deputy in face

SAN TAN VALLEY – A Queen Creek man is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening a family member’s spouse and punching a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy in the face. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Isaiah D. Furley, 24, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
Casa Grande, AZpinalcentral.com

CG man facing charges after allegedly fleeing from officers

CASA GRANDE — A Casa Grande man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from police officers after being seen after hours in Dave White Regional Park. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Bobby D. Ibarra is charged with unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle. At 1:06 a.m....
Maricopa, AZinmaricopa.com

Photos: Construction underway at Box Canyon shooting range

Construction has begun at the new shooting site in Box Canyon. Maricopa resident and InMaricopa.com reader Dan Becker sent up a drone recently to photograph the site, where some earth-moving equipment could be seen at work. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is expected to complete its buildout of the...
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

For the Record 05/05/21

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office reported the following people booked in the Pinal County Adult Detention Center:. Francisco Inzunza, 28, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting with a device to facilitate and criminal trespassing. Santiago Herculano Tellez, 27, was arrested as a fugitive of justice. Monday. Linda Dutton, 73, was...
Gold Canyon, AZyourvalley.net

Theft, assault, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took reports of a theft, assault and other incidents in Gold Canyon April 23-29: Suspicious activity, reported at 3:22 p.m. April 24 in the 10700 block of …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month...
Gilbert, AZpinalcentral.com

1 officer killed, 1 hurt by suspect in chase that began in Eloy

GILBERT (AP) — A suspect in a stolen car struck and killed one officer and critically injured another during a wild chase involving gunfire and multiple law enforcement agencies in Pinal and Maricopa counties, authorities said Thursday. Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was killed and a Gilbert Police officer was...
Apache Junction, AZyourvalley.net

Register for our free newsletter

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office took the following reports of crime in the Queen Creek area from April 29-May 6: Theft reported at 12:07 p.m. April 29 in the 21100 block of East … more. A May 3 mobile home fire at 2292 N. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction that...
Gilbert, AZkyma.com

Police chase through Phoenix suburbs ends with officer’s death

GILBERT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One police officer is dead, a second is in critical condition after a high-speed chase through two counties. The Gilbert Police Department says it started just after 10 Thursday night in Eloy. Officers say Pinal County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a truck when the driver opened fire on the deputies.