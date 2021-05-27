David de Gea breaks his silence after Europa League final nightmare as Manchester United goalkeeper insists he will 'fight again and win' and thanks fans for support following missed spot-kick against Villarreal

A month or so ago, when the debate over whether David de Gea or Dean Henderson should start in goal for Manchester United was at its peak, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a stock answer for the questions that came his way. It wasn’t about whether De Gea or Henderson was first-choice, he insisted, because to his mind he already had “two No 1s”. It was a nice line with one problem: You cannot play them both at once. And so, unless he rotated week in and week out and potentially spread uncertainty through his defence, a hierarchy would have to...