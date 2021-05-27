David de Gea breaks his silence after Europa League final nightmare as Manchester United goalkeeper insists he will 'fight again and win' and thanks fans for support following missed spot-kick against Villarreal
David de Gea has broken his silence after his nightmare showing in Manchester United's Europa League loss by Villarreal - and said he would 'fight again and win'. The United goalkeeper was unable to keep out any of Villarreal's 11 penalties in a marathon shootout, with the game having been locked level at 1-1 after 120 minutes, and then saw his crucial spot-kick saved.www.chatsports.com