SURPRISE, Arizona – The No. 2-ranked Barry University Buccaneers scored four singles wins to top the No. 21-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men’s tennis team in the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals, 4-1. The Bearcats got off to a great start by securing the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. It marked the fourth time this season that the Buccaneers had dropped the doubles point in a dual. Northwest entered the match having a dual record of 12-0 when capturing the doubles point.